Twitter elevates Rishabh Sharma as Head of Core business, Twitter Next Asia-Pacific

In his new position at Twitter, Rishabh Sharma will further strengthen and boost the growth of the APAC market, which is a key region in the company’s growth plans

Twitter has elevated Rishabh Sharma, formerly head of Twitter Next in India, to a new region-wide role as Head of Core Business, Twitter Next Asia-Pacific. The appointment is a strategic move to further strengthen and boost the growth of the APAC market, which is a key region in the company’s growth plans.

Commenting on Rishabh’s appointment, Daniela Bogoricin, Director of Twitter Next APAC, said, “The APAC region is diverse and full of possibilities. Through our work with brands in the region, we’ve realised that there are some similarities that run deep and brands across markets can learn from each other. The Core Business hub led by Rishabh plays an important role in working with global brands holistically in the region, with a keen focus on applying ideas and strategies while always respecting the cultural nuances of each country. With Rishabh’s appointment, we want to strengthen the collective potential of our teams in APAC, forging Twitter Next as a powerhouse of the creative hub that helps global and local brands leverage human insight to communicate with cultural nuance, relevance, and stay ahead of the technological curve.”

✨Bringing in Tuesday with the best news! ✨ @S_Rishabh is now Head of Core Business, Twitter Next, APAC. We are so very thrilled to have his leadership, insight, and creativity, as we strengthen the collective potential of our teams in APAC. 1/ 2 — Dani Bogoricin (@danibogo) October 11, 2022

Rishabh had been leading Twitter Next in India since 2017. This in-house brand strategy team of experts brings in both the understanding of Twitter’s audience and the expertise of brand communications, to provide services like data-driven experimentation, technological innovation, brand voice consultation as well as creative strategy. During his time as the creative headmaster at Twitter in India, he has worked with brands across sectors to create clutter-breaking human-centric work worth talking about.

In this new role, Rishabh will spearhead Next’s work with brands and businesses across the APAC region, with a focus on integrating the teams’ capabilities and the strategies of brands across markets into one big holistic offering.

I am thrilled and honoured to lead the creative and wonderful Core Business, Twitter Next, team across APAC. We will continue to help brands combine their purpose with the right strategy to create human-centric ideas worth talking about. [1/2] https://t.co/J0ZzY7DCKp — Rishabh Sharma (@S_Rishabh) October 11, 2022

