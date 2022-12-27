Art-E MediaTech wins the Social Media mandate for realme

The agency will handle realme’s social media presence, cross-medium communication, & influencer marketing strategies to build a stronger brand voice.

Art-E MediaTech Pvt. Ltd. wins the social media management mandate for realme Smartphones. The mandate has been awarded after a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch.

It would be responsible for upscaling realme’s digital presence by formulating & executing social media strategies, cross-medium communication strategies, and influencer marketing strategies to build a stronger brand voice.

Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO at Art-E MediaTech said, “This is a partnership of two young, extremely motivated and driven teams who value great ideas and are always eager to do more creative work. realme has been redefining the smartphone space in India one phone at a time and we are super excited to be a part of their journey. I am certain that this partnership will lead to some fantastic work and I look forward to achieving greater heights together”.

Tao, Chief Marketing Officer at realme India said, “As we endeavor to increase our presence in the international smartphone market, we are happy to have Art-E MediaTech as our partner. With their extensive knowledge and command of the digital ecosystem, We are confident that they will aid in our ongoing consumer engagement while creating a strong positioning and greater exposure of our brand.”

Comments