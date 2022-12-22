Cleartrip creates witty campaign with Customer Care Executives

Cleartrip’s campaign introduces Clear Advantage – a service that enables consumers to dodge sky-high charges when altering a booking.

Cleartrip‘s campaign promotes its message of ‘Clear Advantage’ with the help from Customer Care Executives. The brand has released a video featuring a list of reasons that consumers give when cancelling or rescheduling their bookings for free.

People might have gotten annoyed on a customer care call when their demands aren’t met. Cleartrip shows audience the story on the other side by featuring what its like for customer care executives to deal with the complaints.

The video campaign is a compilation of every customer care call stated in alphabetical order. The brand has added an element of fun by weaving the benefits of Clear Advantage. The reasons shared include, ‘Father is asking me to get a refund’ to ‘Goa plan got cancelled’ – creating a relatable impression on the viewers.

The idea behind the campaign is to highlight the common pain point of travellers – immense charges when it comes to cancelling or rescheduling flight and hotel bookings.

To help travellers out, Cleartrip has introduced Clear Advantage – a service that enables consumers to dodge sky-high charges when altering a booking.

An entertaining look at the topic, Cleartrip’s A to Z of Customer Care Calls Gone Wrong highlights not only the service, but also the challenges that customer relationship managers face on a day-to-day basis, invoking empathy and appreciation towards them. Most of the actors featured in the video are actual Cleartrip employees!

Comments