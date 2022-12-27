#ARM Worldwide will handle the company’s Automation & Software Transformation, UI/UX design, Web Application, CMS development, & Search Engine Optimization.

#ARM Worldwide, a Digital Marketing and Communications Consultancy has recently been appointed as Digital agency on record (AOR) for GoBOLT – a leading tech logistics company. Through the mandate, the GoBOLT’s agency will handle the complete digital portfolio as well as the company’s Automation and Software Transformation, UI/UX design, Web Application, CMS development, and Search Engine Optimization.

Talking about the association, Abhishek Punia, Co-Founder and CEO, #armCommerce said, “Logistics sector mostly worked in tandem with many industries like CPG, FMCG, retail, pharma, and hence, focus to upgrade technology or digital transformation always had a last preference. With the pandemic, businesses were hit by various adversities and digital became the way forward. While most of the transformation was carried out on the many sides of the business, GoBOLT is the leader who grabbed the opportunity to reform the logistics sector via Digital. We are glad to be partnering with GoBOLT to improve the technology at their site, getting them better visibility, and brand presence in different markets via digital media.”

GoBOLT gave a statement saying, ”The supply chain and logistics sector is among those most significantly impacted by the growing number of technological breakthroughs. Today, amidst in an increasingly digital environment where rise of digital transformation is driving the revolution of the industry, known as Industry 4.0, it is even more so. To bring a speed in this digital journey, we are happy to be partnering with #ARM Worldwide to amplify our digital journey.”

Comments