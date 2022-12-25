Grapes to handle creative mandate for Statiq

Grapes Digital will be handling the social media platforms, communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning, and buying for the brand.

Grapes, has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Statiq. The brand is one of the leading EV charging network provider in India, and is working towards revolutionizing the EV charging experience in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the Delhi office.

According to the mandate, the agency will be handling the communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning and buying of the brand. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms.

Speaking on the collaboration, Akshit Bansal, CEO & Co-founder of Statiq, said, “As we work diligently towards making sustainable transportation a reality with our network of affordable, accessible and reliable EV charging stations. As we establish this ecosystem in India, it is equally important that the masses are aware and updated about the work done by the brand. Therefore, we have onboarded Grapes to increase our visibility amongst the audience and make our presence felt in the market. The agency coming with the expertise to amplify presence across varied mediums will help us in effectively reaching out to our target audience. At the same time, the proficiency of the agency to strategically streamline the creative ideas will help us in conveying our message efficiently”.

Elaborating on the same, Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder of Grapes, said, “India’s electric vehicle (EV) charging market is growing at a significant rate and is bringing exciting times for the Indian market. Today petrol pumps are a necessity but the rate at which EVs are making inroads into the market, the industry portrays immense potential to thrive in the years to come. Owing to this, EV charging stations outside homes, malls, and offices will become a part of daily lifestyle. Owning an EV car well supported with an integrated EV ecosystem will be a huge selling point for real estate in the next five years and at the same time will create demand amongst consumers. Through our association with Statiq, we strive to add value to the brand in its resolve to render a resilient EV ecosystem. We are determined to amplify its presence across the platforms and create better opportunities for engaging with the audience”.

