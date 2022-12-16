8 lessons on how to generate ROI in content marketing
Content marketing has long been associated with brand awareness and engagement. However, Pocket Aces’ Shreya Agarwal explains how content can also generate ROI.
Shreya Agarwal, Head of FilterCopy, Pocket Aces, dispenses a measurable approach for content marketing that can lead to conversions, and ROI, two of the significant performance metrics that content was traditionally not held against. She explains the formulation strategy that is efficient enough on the distribution stage to not fall flat.
Shreya Agarwal spoke at Social Samosa’s Best Social Media Brands Awards #SAMMIE2022.
Also Read: Key takeaways: The Parle journey from offline to digital
- Believe in data-driven creativity, and constantly look at data, it helps in getting content ideas through comments, understanding the like & dislike ratio, and investing in content pieces that would work
- You can predict what content would perform well if you have already tested communities in place
- The key is marrying the right content with the right brand
- You don’t have to put it as a sales pitch, you can go with deeper integration
- Create content that the audience won’t skip through and scroll away from
- Content cannot provide ROI is a misconception
- Pre-dominantly offline brands can also benefit from content, recall, and intention to purchase can be measured
- Content can be used to drive tactical objectives
You may also like:
Wavemaker India wins media mandate for Nestaway
Subbu elevated to Group Chief Strategy Officer at MullenLowe Lintas Group
Infographic: Why you should slow your RoI measurements
Future will truly be here when infrastructure to access metaverse is accessible en masse: Mehul Gupt...
Brands brew International Coffee Day posts
Social Panga to support Karnataka Tourism for digital strategy