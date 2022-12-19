iQOO launches a witty campaign ft. Vijay Deverakonda & Janhvi Kapoor

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor who are seen taking a dig at the brand’s common problem – no one gets their name right.

iQOO launched a self-aware brand film, conceptualised by Dentsu Creative India. Titled, ‘Is It iQOO?’, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor where they are seen taking a dig at the brand’s common problem – no one gets their name right. The film is a series of BTS moments where the cast is having fun while attempting to get the pronunciation right.

The campaign was created after a contest by iQOO where the brand asked users to share their pronunciation of the brand name.

The brand further had a surprise element – where a follow-up film was released featuring Vijay and Janhvi where they are seen unboxing the upcoming flagship smartphone – iQOO 11. But the idea was to not reveal all its features which turned out to be a challenge for both of them.

Through the campaign, iQOO manages to create awareness and recall for the brand in a cluttered smartphone market. Further, the prospect of a new phone launch, keeps the audience hooked to the communication.

In line with the brand’s personality and target audience, Vijay and Janhvi convey the proposition with the right amount of wit and fun.

