Twitter advertising to get more control over visibility

Advertisers now get to keep a tab on their ad visibility with pre-bid and post-bid controls that provide more transparency.

Twitter advertising policies get new updates which give more insight into brand visibility and transparency. The tech platform is working to improve the advertising experience by making ads more relevant. It is trying to ensure that the context in which ads appear doesn’t conflict with a brand’s message and values.

It has thus announced Adjacency Controls for advertisers, and shared an update on its partnerships with 3rd-Party Brand Safety Measurements to provide independent reporting on the context in which ads appear on Twitter.

Adjacency Controls – This allows advertisers to make use of pre-bid controls to prevent their ads from appearing adjacent to Tweets that use keywords they would like to avoid in Home Timelines. As of now, these controls will apply to adjacent tweets in English, and will later roll out in other languages. This policy update is mainly to help brands avoid their ads from appearing adjacent to unsuitable content.

3rd-Party Brand Safety Measurement – In addition, Twitter is expanding its partnerships with industry-leading brand safety partners DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science. In early Q1 2023, the two partners will offer their post-bid brand safety reporting for Tweets. This reporting will give advertisers transparency on the context in which their ads served.

Twitter is upholding its efforts to maintain friendly relations with the advertisers that have returned to the platform after Elon Musk’s takeover. Huge brands like Apple, Amazon, Chevrolet, Chipotle, Ford, Jeep, Volkswagen, General Motors, and General Mills had paused their advertising but have returned as per incentives offered to them.

