SS30Under30: A look at the nomination categories

With a deadline extension on nominations for Social Samosa 30 Under 30, here’s a look at the award categories.

#SS30Under30 serves as a tribute to the aspiring individuals who persevere in the face of immense challenges and have established themselves in the domains of Indian Advertising, Marketing, Media, Content Creation, and Entrepreneurship.

The inception of Social Samosa 30 Under 30 aimed to provide a platform for young talents to showcase their work.

You can nominate across the following categories:

Account Management/Client Servicing

Individuals in this category are skilled at multitasking and bridging the gap between clients and agencies, wearing multiple hats as account managers.

Agency Leadership

If you are an agency owner who has successfully navigated the challenges, boosted team morale, and aims to build resilient entities, nominate yourself in this category.

Analytics

For leaders who excel in extracting valuable insights from available data and beyond, including numbers, graphs, and social listening.

Brand Management/Marketing

This category is for individuals who understand consumer behaviour, insights, and data, and have the ability to translate them into effective communication strategies.

Content Creator/Influencer

If you specialize in creating high-quality, relatable, and impactful content that resonates with audiences, this is the category for you.

Creative

These professionals work their magic in graphic design, visual arts, audio, or video production to deliver brand communication in a relevant and compelling manner.

Entrepreneurs

If you have demonstrated a high level of innovation and creativity in your approach to advertising and marketing, achieved significant success in business, and have made a notable impact on the industry this is the category for you.

Human Resources

For individuals involved in the recruitment, upskiling, and retention of professionals. This category is also for individuals who play a crucial role in setting a warm, supportive, and welcoming work culture.

Media Planning

Leaders in this category excel at identifying and utilizing the right media channels to ensure successful campaigns reach their intended audiences.

Operations and Finance

This category is for individuals who possess a deep understanding of finance and its role.

Strategy

These fearless professionals combine analytical thinking with creativity to develop data-driven plans and insights. If you have a passion for strategic planning, this category is for you.

In case you tick more than one box off the category list, feel free to fill out multiple forms in different categories. The fee for each form will be separate.

You can download the Guidebook with the FAQs for the marquee event here.

It’s time to claim the fame for the work you have done. Nominate now!