India secures 16 new shortlists on Day 2 of Cannes Lions 2025

After a strong start on Day 1 with nine metals, India continues to make its presence felt at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. As the global advertising industry gathers in the south of France to celebrate groundbreaking ideas and impactful storytelling, Indian agencies have added another 16 shortlists to their tally on Day 2.

The shortlists were announced across six categories: Creative Effectiveness, Creative Commerce, Creative Strategy, Creative Business Transformation, Film, and Luxury & Lifestyle. Of these, Indian agencies featured in four, with no representation in the Creative Strategy or Luxury & Lifestyle categories.

In the Brand Experience and Activation category, India has secured a total of 8 shortlists. FCB India leads with 3 shortlists, followed by DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett, ACKO, Ogilvy, and FCB Kinnect with 1 shortlist each.

In Creative Business Transformation, FCB India has earned 2 shortlists, while Leo Burnett has secured 1.

In the Creative Commerce category, FCB India continues its strong performance with 2 shortlists.

In Creative Effectiveness, McCann Worldgroup and Ogilvy have bagged 1 shortlist each.

Finally, in the Film category, The Womb has secured a single shortlist.

With this, India’s total count stands at 84 shortlists across 20 categories so far. On Day 1, India had already bagged 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze Lions. What Day 2 brings in terms of wins is yet to unfold, but the momentum remains promising for Indian advertising on the global stage.