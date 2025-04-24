How to use Instagram’s new Edits app for Reels & short videos

After months of testing, Instagram has finally rolled out a its standalone app called 'Edits,' aimed at simplifying the process of creating Reels and short-form video content. Available globally on both iOS and Android devices, the app addresses a longstanding gap in Instagram's native tools by offering more advanced editing capabilities tailored to content creators.

Getting started with Edits is straightforward. Users can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and log in using their Instagram credentials. For those who already have the Instagram app installed, the sign-in process is streamlined with a 'Continue with Instagram' option.

Once inside, the interface is divided into several key sections: Home, where ongoing and new projects can be accessed; Camera, for recording directly within the app; Projects, for managing saved edits; and Inspiration, where users can explore trending Reels and performance insights. Settings and preferences are tucked away in the user menu. The interface also has an option for stickies, which helps in saving ideas, and almost resembles the sticky notes feature on PC.

Stickies to save ideas

Recording video within Edits offers granular control. Users can adjust the resolution, up to 4K, and tweak frame rates between 24, 30, or 60 FPS. There are also built-in options to apply effects like green screen overlays or facial touch-ups while filming. If you already have footage you would like to enhance, the app allows easy import from your phone’s gallery, streamlining the edit-and-upload workflow.

Camera and resolution options with 4K

The app also includes a frame-accurate timeline that allows for precise control over clip length, placement and sequencing. Users can trim, split, and rearrange footage as needed. To elevate visual quality, effects such as AI-powered cutouts and aesthetic filters are available. These tools offer creators a professional edge, particularly useful when crafting visually rich content within tight time constraints.

Effects, Snapshot of the Timeline and Export options

On the audio front, the app includes a range of voice effects, sound effects, and tools to manipulate or extract audio from clips. This means creators can fine-tune the auditory experience of their videos without switching to a separate application. Additional features allow for the inclusion of animated text, subtitles, and captioning, crucial for accessibility and viewer retention.

Audio effects

Project management has also been thoughtfully integrated. Users can keep track of multiple works-in-progress, and all edits are auto-saved, minimising the risk of data loss. Furthermore, the app’s ‘Inspiration’ and 'Insights' tabs offer creators data-driven insights and trending audio recommendations, allowing for informed decision-making when crafting content.

Inspiration tab

Insights tab

Once the editing process is complete, videos can be exported in high quality, free from watermarks, and directly shared to Instagram and Facebook. Alternatively, users can save their creations locally for distribution across other platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts or WhatsApp.

Instagram has confirmed that Edits will continue to evolve based on user feedback. Planned updates include the addition of keyframes for animating clip properties, AI-driven visual modifications, and collaborative tools for shared projects. The company is also working on expanding the library of fonts, transitions, and audio features to allow for even greater creative expression.

With Edits, the platform appears to be addressing a key demand from its creator community, consolidating filming, editing and publishing into a single, mobile-first platform. As the demand for short-form video continues to surge, tools like these are becoming indispensable for digital storytelling in a mobile-first era.