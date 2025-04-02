Instagram’s ‘Edits’ app nears launch, beta testing underway

Instagram’s standalone video editing app, Edits, is nearing its official launch, with a rollout expected in the coming weeks, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri.

Initially scheduled for release in March, Edits is Instagram’s dedicated creation tool, similar to TikTok’s CapCut, aimed at providing users with enhanced editing capabilities. Mosseri confirmed that a select group of creators is currently beta testing the app, with plans for an initial, simplified version to be released soon.

Addressing questions about the app’s pricing, Mosseri stated that Edits will be free to use but may introduce paid features over time, particularly for AI-powered tools that require significant computational resources.

“Edits will be free. I think over time, we might have some paid features where we’re going to need to cover costs of things, like compute for big AI features. But in general, we want to create as many features that are free as possible, because the more people can create, the more they will create, the better Instagram will be, and the more we will all benefit,” Mosseri said.

Instagram has previously previewed some AI-driven features for the app, including AI-generated backgrounds and still image animation. It is expected that more advanced AI functionalities will be integrated into Edits, rather than the main Instagram app, with some of these tools potentially requiring a subscription.

Meta has not yet confirmed an exact release date, but the app is anticipated to become available in the coming weeks.