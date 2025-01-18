Ad Spot: Acko, Nike, Google Pixel & more

In this week’s Ad spot, Myntra’s Fwd campaign takes the spotlight, bridging the generational gap through the power of style. Featuring Grandmasters Gukesh and Grandmaster Anand, the campaign brings together two generations of chess greatness with wit and charm. Gukesh, with his calm, collected nature, teaches lingo while Anand, the ever-so-dashing and ever calmer former world champion, delivers humour, all while redefining style for a younger audience. This clever and engaging ad seamlessly blends the world of chess with fashion, proving that no matter your age, style knows no boundaries.

Nike’s 'Good Luck Returning That' campaign takes the lead, celebrating Aryna Sabalenka’s explosive game ahead of the Australian Open. The ad showcases her devastating serves and forehands, each capable of shattering objects from vases to a Land Rover. With the ad set to the tune of Nancy Sinatra’s iconing 'Bang Bang,' it’s a high-energy tribute to Sabalenka’s incredible power on court. Nike cleverly emphasises that this campaign is about more than just sport, it’s about embodying strength, confidence, and the relentless pursuit of greatness, no matter what your opponents throw at you.

Acko’s latest health insurance campaign sees Bollywood’s quirky duo, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, bringing their trademark Munna Bhai and Circuit chemistry to tackle the complexities of health insurance. Building on the momentum of their previous campaign, the new series of films features the duo hilariously pointing out how traditional plans fall short, from limited hospital room options to unnecessary extra charges. With wit and charm, they simplify the insurance landscape, creating an approachable and relatable narrative that resonates with viewers.

Let us take a look at all the ads this week.

