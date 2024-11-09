Ad Spot : Etsy, Lifebuoy, Amazon & more

Amazon's 'Midnight Opus' holiday campaign taps into the power of human connection, set against the backdrop of a global moment of reflection. The ad tells the story of a janitor, whose early dreams of stardom were forgotten, only to be reignited by his colleagues. As they arrange the stage and help him dress in a tuxedo from Amazon, the janitor steps into the spotlight to perform a heartfelt rendition of the classic 'What the World Needs Now Is Love.' The campaign strikes a chord with audiences, not just through its beautiful performance, but by highlighting the power of connection and the magic of the holiday season, reminding viewers that love and community are the ultimate gifts.

In Etsy's 2024 Christmas campaign 'Where's Waldo?' takes a playful twist on a classic character, focusing on the emotional magic of gifting. In this heartwarming ad, Waldo travels the world, spotted by many but never truly seen, until he receives a personalised gift from his best friend through Etsy. Through a 360-degree strategy, the company brings to life the idea that the best gifts are those that reflect a true understanding of the recipient, while also showcasing the vital role Etsy sellers play in creating lasting holiday memories and traditions.

In another cmapaign, Waitrose’s 'Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery' campaign brings a touch of intrigue to the festive season with a holiday whodunnit. At the heart of this two-part ad is a quirky family, whose Christmas preparations are disrupted when their prized 'No.1 Waitrose Red Velvet Bauble Dessert' goes missing. With the help of Matthew Macfadyen and a star-studded cast, the family embarks on a playful investigation to uncover the culprit. Beyond the mystery, the campaign highlights Waitrose's commitment to exceptional food that brings families together, reinforcing that it’s not just the gift of a special dessert that makes Christmas memorable, but the moments shared around it.

These and more in this week’s AdSpot:

