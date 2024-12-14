Ad Spot: YouTube India, NBA, BMW & more

This week’s ad campaigns are a blend of heartwarming narratives, creative twists, and playful humour. YouTube India with its Brat aur Demure campaign takes a nostalgic turn by bringing back the iconic Komolika-Prerna rivalry from the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, this time with a humorous twist. As the two characters, known for their fierce onscreen rivalry, share styling tips they find on YouTube Shorts, the ad highlights how the platform can provide everything from entertainment to fashion advice.

On the other hand, O Boticário's holiday film, Casa de Vidro, takes a heartfelt look at the emotional challenges of caregiving, particularly when caring for ageing parents. The ad features two sisters fighting during Christmas dinner over the need to take care of their mother. The film goes on to illustrate how the sisters make up after the fight highlighting that love strengthens through care, offering a raw and vulnerable portrayal of family dynamics. By showcasing the complexities of caregiving with sensitivity, the brand showcases the emotional toll of supporting loved ones, especially during the holiday season.

Uber India’s #SafetyNeverStops campaign uses humour to spotlight the everyday safety challenges women face. The ad features comedians like Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shreya Priyam Roy and Shashi Dhiman, cleverly showcasing how Uber’s safety features, including real-time tracking and emergency assistance, play a role in keeping women safe.

Let us take a look at all the campaigns from this week.

YouTube India - Brat aur Demure

O Boticário - Loves strengthens through care

Uber India - #SafetyNeverStops

Shreeja Chaturvedi

Shreya Priyam Roy

Shashi Dhiman

NBA - Jingle Hoops Regifted

Bradesco Seguros - Always Have Someone You Can Count

BMW - The Gift

KFC Canada - Carols Holiday Bucket Vinyl