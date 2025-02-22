Ad Spot: Adidas, British Airways, Cleartrip and more

In this week’s ad spot, The Film & TV Charity’s latest campaign, Break the Cycle, confronts the toxic work culture prevalent in the entertainment industry. Created by Final Cut, the ad follows a set runner overwhelmed by relentless demands, exposing the harsh realities of behind-the-scenes production. The intensity builds as he juggles endless requests, culminating in a small mistake that triggers a harsh reprimand, underscoring the industry’s damaging hierarchy. The ad’s most cutting moment comes when a superior reminds him how many people would 'kill' for his position, forcing viewers to question the cost of ambition. By highlighting a cycle of burnout that affects all levels of production, Break the Cycle sends a clear message: normalising poor mental health in creative industries must end. The Film & TV Charity urges workers to seek support and advocates for change in an industry that thrives on overwork.

Lynx’s latest campaign takes a bold and humorous approach to marketing its intimate fragrance range, using a series of micro-ads conceptualised by LOLA MullenLowe. The 10-second spots explore exaggerated scenarios where scent becomes irresistibly powerful in unexpected situations. A basketball player mid-dunk distracts his opponent with an alluring fragrance, a moviegoer is drawn down the aisle by an unexpected whiff, and a defeated boxer remains face-first on the mat, captivated by his rival’s scent coming from the shoes. While absurd, the campaign extends Lynx’s long-standing narrative of attraction, this time addressing body odour in less conventional and more private areas. By embracing bizarre humour and social media-friendly brevity, the brand ensures its message sticks.

In Vanish’s latest campaign, developed by BETC HAVAS and LOBO, shifts focus from stain removal to the invisible scars left by bullying. Premiering at the Maquinaria Festival in Rio de Janeiro, the animated short film follows a young boy who conceals his suffering until his mother notices stains on his uniform. These marks symbolise his internal struggle, catalysing an open conversation that gradually allows his emotional wounds to heal. The campaign aligns with Vanish’s Saves Your Uniform initiative, expanding the conversation to include bullying as a stain that lingers beyond fabric. Supported by educational partnerships, the initiative includes resources for teachers, families, and students to foster awareness and prevention.

Adidas - You Got This ft. Indian Cricket Team by FCB India

The Film and TV Charity - Break The Cycle

LYNX - All body & Lower body spray by LOLA MullenLowe

Basket

Cinema

Boxing

Coca-Cola India - Time for a Coca-Cola Halftime by VML Delhi

Lays - Unlimited Choices ft. The Matrix

Beats by Dre - The new Powerbeats Pro 2 Ft. LeBron, Messi and Ohtani by Translation

British Airways - Love Departed by Uncommon Creative Studio

Vanish Brazil - The Bully Monster by BETC HAVAS

State Farm- Getting Severed From Parents’ Car Insurance by Highdive

Cleartrip - Dhoni and CarryMinati Explore Hotels by Vibe by Braindad