AdSpot: Canva, Nykaa, JioCinema, Zomato and more

In today's busy advertising world, new ads and campaigns flood the industry daily, each striving to capture attention with creativity and impact. Social Samosa's Ad Spot stands out by curating the best ads of the week. It celebrates innovation and effectiveness in marketing, setting a benchmark for industry trends and consumer engagement. By spotlighting standout campaigns, Social Samosa's AdSpot not only honors excellence but also inspires brands to create compelling content that connects deeply with audiences.

This edition of AdSpot features campaigns from various brands including Canva' 'Dil se, Design tak' Campaign, TATA Trusts' 'Gaanth Pe Dhyan', Zomato's 'Birthday Bumps', Jio Cinema's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', Optimum Nutrition India's 'Apne Andar Ki Taaqat Jagao', Nykaa's collaboration with ACP Praduman & Daya, Cadbury Bournvita's '#DForDreams', Ministry of Equality and the Government Delegation against Gender Violence (DGVG) Spain's 'Stand against Abuse', Channel 4's 'Considering What?' and finally On's 'Roger vs Zendaya' campaign.

Canva

Canva's inaugural campaign 'Dil Se Design Tak' in India celebrates creativity and empowers individuals to turn ideas into reality. Targeting diverse Indian users, the campaign encourages everyone from small businesses to large enterprises to use Canva's tools for collaboration and creating pitch decks. Developed with OML Entertainment, the campaign features brand films highlighting Canva's offerings across TV and digital platforms, aiming to strengthen its connection with Indian users.

Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts has launched its 'Gaanth Pe Dhyaan' campaign in Ranchi for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizing early detection through breast self-examination. The initiative, part of the larger 'Kaise Ka Cancer' campaign, uses the metaphor of 'lumps in food' to make the message relatable. At the event, local chefs highlighted the importance of checking for breast lumps, drawing parallels to preventing lumps in cooking. The campaign aims to engage women at the grassroots level, encouraging them to prioritize their health.

Zomato

To celebrate its 16th anniversary, Zomato launched a daring campaign featuring a roast show with stand-up comedian Samay Raina. The first clip humorously targets Zomato's pop-up notifications and customer support, with CEO Deepinder Goyal present in the audience, adding authenticity. The campaign involves other comedians and aims to engage and entertain Zomato's audience through social media channels. This bold approach highlights Zomato's willingness to take risks in its promotional strategies.

JioCinema

Jio Cinema and Sports 18, as official streaming partners, have launched the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' campaign to encourage Indians to passionately watch the Olympics. The campaign features a stirring montage of past Olympic moments, highlighting heroes like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu. It shows a young girl dreaming of becoming an Olympic star and old friends reliving the excitement. With the tagline, 'Dum lagake dekhna India,' the campaign urges viewers to support Team India and unite as a nation.

Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition has partnered with Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to inspire more women to excel in sports and fitness through their 2024 campaign 'Apne Andar Ki Taaqat Jagao.' The campaign highlights the importance of high-quality nutrition in overcoming stereotypes about women's physical and mental strength. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, leads the initiative, aiming to motivate women at all fitness levels to achieve their goals.

Nykaa

Nykaa has teamed up with iconic CID characters ACP Pradyuman and Daya in a nostalgic yet innovative skincare campaign. The video humorously tackles skin issues like open pores and pimples, with the duo using their crime-solving skills to unravel skincare mysteries. The campaign highlights the essential CSMS routine (Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer, Sunscreen) and features the catchy line, 'Ab ayega bahar skin problems ka raaz,' blending skincare education with beloved CID catchphrases.

Bournvita

Bournvita's new campaign, 'D for Dreams' features cricket legend Rahul Dravid providing personal training to children, encouraging them to play outside and boost their Vitamin D levels. This initiative addresses the prevalent Vitamin D deficiency among children by promoting outdoor play and cricket skills. Utilizing AI, the campaign highlights Bournvita's role in fulfilling 50% of the daily Vitamin D requirement, supporting both children's health and dreams.

Ministry of Equality and the Government Delegation against Gender Violence (DGVG) Spain

OgilvyES's latest campaign for the Ministry of Equality and the Government Delegation against Gender Violence (DGVG) urges bystanders to take action rather than remain passive when witnessing abuse.

Channel 4

Channel 4 has launched its 'Considering What?' campaign for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, created by the in-house agency 4creative. This campaign challenges viewers to see Paralympians as elite athletes rather than individuals overcoming disabilities. The film, airing on July 12th, features reactions to Paralympic sports and highlights the athletic prowess of Paralympians, battling elements like gravity and friction. The campaign includes nationwide OOH ads and a mural by disabled artist Florence Burns in Shoreditch, London.

On

Zendaya and Roger Federer face off in a playful air tennis match, showcasing the brand's fun and cross-generational appeal. Zendaya recently partnered with the Swiss sportswear company, while Federer, retired from professional tennis, occasionally visits London with Amazon's support. The campaign highlights their charisma and the brand's lighthearted approach.