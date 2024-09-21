AdSpot : Clinic Plus, Ligue 1, IKEA and more

This week’s advertising landscape is abuzz with creativity, innovation and powerful social messages. From emotional storytelling to addressing pressing issues in teenagers.

Clinic Plus has launched a campaign this Daughter's Day titled 'Beti Bann Ke Aana' or 'Wish for a Girl Child.' The ad begins with a traditional Indian baby shower, where a mother to be is surrounded by women happily singing and dancing, yet all their wishes are for the birth of a boy. As the celebration unfolds, the underlying misogyny is palpable. In a poignant shift, the mother speaks to her unborn child, referring to her as 'daughter' and assuring her that she is wanted. With quiet defiance, she states, 'Tum aana, toh beti bann ke aana' (When you come, come as a daughter). The film is touching tribute to daughters who were never given the chance to be wanted, shedding light on a social issue often overlooked, with a powerful message that change begins with valuing daughters.

In another vibrant two film by Sid Lee Paris, Ligue 1 showcases its new positioning Football. But French. With passionate supporters and epic music, the campaign boldly expresses what Ligue 1 represents. Rejecting typical football tricks, the film begins with a fish and chip dinner and follows a cynical British protagonist, Willy, on a French odyssey that reveals the richness of Ligue 1. From Marseille to Lille, and the celebrations across France, French fans dazzle Willy. Just when it seems to end, Thierry Henry makes a gleaming cameo, lacing up to fly Willy to the championship, highlighting the strength and diversity of French football. Directed by Adrien Lagier and Roman Bellity, the film blends style and comedy, marking a fresh chapter for the league.

In another inspiring ad, Dove Canada tackles high school body confidence issues with a compelling new ad and the inaugural 'Dove Day' in classrooms a nationwide virtual session for middle schoolers on Oct. 10 aimed at building self esteem. The two-minute film, 'Most Likely To,' employs a yearbook trope to reveal the harsh realities students face regarding body image. Teachers and parents are encouraged to sign up for Dove Day at doveday.ca. This campaign is shows research from the '2024 The Real State of Beauty: A Dove Global Report,' underscoring the urgent need for support among young people.

