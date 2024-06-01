AdSpot: Dream11, Wakefit, Google Gemini, Uber Eats and more

Amidst the storm of advertisements and brand campaigns releasing each week, a few of them truly stood out and captured our attention through their creativity, compelling messages, or unique approach to storytelling. Social Samosa's AdSpot tries to archive these memorable ad campaigns to provide a weekly summary of newly released ad campaigns.

This edition of AdSpot features campaigns from various brands including Atomberg Fans' campaigns titled 'Dry Promotion', Dream 11's 'Yeh Sabka Dream Hai', Tata Trusts' 'Dont Quit Quitting', Supercell's 'Life's more fun when you SQUAD UP!' and more. Let's take a look at all that makes these advertisements noteworthy:

Atomberg Fans

Atomberg Technologies’ campaign humorously exposes the relatable concept of a 'Dry Promotion' where job title soars but your paycheck remains grounded, offering a playful take on corporate jargon.

Dream 11

The Dream 11 "Yeh Sabka Dream Hai" captures the unity of the whole country in support of Team India with the collective hope and aspiration for a triumphant finish in the upcoming 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Featuring team india cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bhumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, alongside Ayesha Raza, the campaign kicks off highlighting how a mother's unique nuturing touch supports and elevates their children, highlighted by the Indian Cricket Team.

Tata Trusts

This #WorldNoTobaccoDay, The Tata Trusts "#DontQuitQuitting" campaign motivates individuals to keep striving to quit smoking. In their outreach efforts among the communities they serve, they encourage seeking help, exploring alternatives, and maintaining faith in the journey's worth.

Wakefit

Wakefit's new ad campaign features the international content creators Drew Hicks and Agu Stanley Chiedozie, known for their Hindi fluency & comedic social media content, promoting the Wakefit XpertGrid Mattress with humor and wit, thereby earning praise for their creativity.

Supercell

The Supercell "Life's more fun when you SQUAD UP!" introduces Supercell's latest mobile game, featuring Hollywood stars like Chris Hemsworth, Christina Ricci, Ken Jeong along with influencers like Bella Poarch and Thoren Bradley, promising a multiplayer action game with iconic characters and inclusive gameplay for all mobile gamers.

Google Gemini

The Google Gemini “Prompt your way with Gemini” campaign shows how easy it is to get things done with a little help from technology showcasing how Google's innovative AI assistant simplifies tasks, streamlines searches, and enhances productivity, making everyday life smoother and more efficient.

Uber Eats

The UberEats "$10 Milli in FREE Pizza" campaign features Lil Wayne headlining Domino’s UberEats debut, remixing “A Milli” to celebrate $10 million of free pizza giveaways, urging fans to order and enjoy their favorite slices with ease through the delivery service.