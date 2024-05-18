AdSpot: A weekly round-up of ad campaigns

Amidst the constant stream of advertisements bombarding us, a few of them truly stand out for their creativity, emotional resonance, or powerful messaging. To archive impactful ad campaigns and share a quick round-up of ads released in a week, Social Samosa presents -- AdSpot.
This week, the advertising and marketing industry saw campaigns from Toothsi by MakeO, Samsung, McDonald's, Durex, Titan, and Manforce Condoms. Let's take a look at all that makes these advertisements noteworthy:
Toothsi by MakeO
Samsung US
We would never crush creativity. #UnCrush pic.twitter.com/qvlUqbRlnE— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) May 15, 2024
Created by BBH USA, Samsung's ad features a woman walking into a scene reminiscent of the Apple spot, with destroyed objects and a paint-splattered hydraulic press. She picks up a damaged guitar, sits down, and starts to play. The ad titled 'UnCrush' is a direct jab at Apple's original ad.
Durex India
Durex's 'Explorers Wanted' campaign is designed to encourage couples to be more adventurous, based on the finding of their survey that 74% of surveyed Indians are open to experimenting with new experiences in the bedroom.
McDonald's UK
This Mental Health Awareness Week, McDonald's UK has launched its "The Meal" ad campaign aiming to remove the smile from its 'Happy Meal' to help initiate conversations around children's emotions
Raga by Titan
Manforce Condoms
The campaign seeks to dominate online searches for 'condom' by promoting 'Manforce' instead. To launch this year-long effort, Manforce partnered with actor and content creator Dolly Singh. In the video, Dolly mentions 'condom' during a shoot, prompting the director's concern. The crew then collectively says #CondomNahiManforceBolo, emphasizing Manforce as India’s top condom brand.