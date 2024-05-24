AdSpot: Heineken Silver, HSBC Argentina, Mutual Funds SIP, and more

Amid the endless flood of advertisements, some stand out and capture our attention with their creativity, emotional impact, or strong messaging. Social Samosa’s AdSpot tries to archive these memorable ad campaigns and provide a weekly summary of newly released ads.

Retirement ke liye Mutual Funds mein SIP, Sahi Hai.

Three generations of Indian cricket captains—Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma—star in this ad for Mutual Funds during the IPL. The ad humorously features Rohit Sharma forgetting his phone, which Sachin retrieves, and the former captains guide Rohit on investment planning.



Krafton - BGMI

Krafton India launched the 'Hai Thoda Time, Play Thoda BGMI' campaign for Battleground Mobile India (BGMI). Created by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, it shows how daily mundane moments can become gaming experiences through BGMI’s Quick Game Modes.

HSBC Argentina - Succession

HSBC Argentina and DAVID Buenos Aires launched the humorous ‘Succession’ campaign to raise awareness about cybercrime, which saw over 1.2 billion attempted attacks in Argentina last year. Building on their successful ‘Dear Customer’ campaign, they aim to educate the public on protecting personal information online.

Liquid Death Is Giving Away A Real Jet

Liquid Death's latest campaign offers a chance to win a $400,000 Aero L-39C Albatros fighter jet, dubbed ‘The Dehydrator.’ The winner gets to keep the jet, a year's supply of Liquid Death, hangar space, a helmet, and a cup holder. If the winner doesn't want the jet, Liquid Death is offering an alternative cash prize of $250,000 delivered in a briefcase. This ad parodies a failed Pepsi giveaway, highlighting Liquid Death's mission to market healthy alternatives with humor and boldness.

Introducing the Cat-alogue and Dog-alogue | IKEA in collaboration with Woodgreen Pets Charity

Ikea U.K. is promoting its new pet furniture and toys with a ‘Cat-alogue’ and ‘Dog-alogue,’ featuring adoptable pets from Woodgreen Pets Charity. The campaign aims to raise adoption awareness and offer comfortable living solutions for pets, amidst a 62% rise in abandoned pets.

Heineken Silver | World-Class Light Beer for World-Class Bubs

Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, unite in a Heineken Silver commercial, bridging their iconic rivalry. Developed by LePub, BBH USA, and Reynolds' Maximum Effort, the campaign emphasizes camaraderie amidst Marvel titans, with the duo endorsing the beer's crisp taste as they enter the MCU.

Airheads Underwater Vending Machine

Perfetti Van Melle's Airheads introduces an innovative underwater vending machine, operating up to 8ft deep with an air propulsion system for dispensing sweets. It aims to evoke nostalgia and excitement for summer pool days, offering a limited number of machines for $7,000 with a lifetime supply of Airheads.

Wilkinson Sword - The Blade Masters

Wilkinson Sword’s ‘The Blade Masters since 1772’ campaign humorously celebrates its 250-year expertise in blades, challenging dull razors through three tongue-in-cheek films introducing 'The Blade Master'. This marks the brand's largest marketing investment, targeting a younger audience with a disruptive approach, supported by historical heritage and modern humor, facilitated by global dubbing technology.