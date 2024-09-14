AdSpot: Hero ISL, Volvo, PayPal and more

This week’s advertising landscape is abuzz with creativity, innovation and powerful social messages. From emotional storytelling to urgent calls for action against deadly weapons.

Switzerland Tourism’s latest advertisement features brand ambassador Roger Federer and celebrity Mads Mikkelsen, capturing the enchanting essence of Swiss autumn. The ad highlights Federer and Mikkelsen fully immersing themselves in the season's charm, presenting a playful and engaging portrayal of the picturesque autumn landscape. Their light hearted interaction brings out the fun side of Switzerland’s seasonal beauty.

In another powerful new PSA, ‘The Fawn,’ UNITED SENSE OF AMERICA addresses the issue of assault weapon use in sports hunting. Directed by the duo rubberband and produced by SMUGGLER in collaboration with American Haiku and Preacher, the film serves as a poignant rallying cry for common sense in policy making. The graphic and emotional film challenges viewers to reconsider the need for such weapons in sports hunting, highlighting the dissonance between their use and their appropriateness for our society, especially following recent tragic events in Georgia.

In Volvo’s latest campaign, ‘EX90 - For Life,’ delves into the future of an unborn child to underscore the importance of their new EX90's advanced safety features. This 4-minute film, a sequel to the earlier 'moments' spot, blends emotional storytelling with Volvo’s commitment to cutting-edge protection technology. Created by new land and Stendahls, and released in France, Sweden, and the United States in September 2024, the campaign highlights Volvo's dedication to safety and environmental responsibility.

Let us take a look at the other ads that stood out this week.

