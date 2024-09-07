AdSpot: Kitkat, Nissan, BGMI and more

This week’s advertising landscape is abuzz with creativity and innovation, showcasing how brands struck a chord. From the Colosseum to the coffee-loving robot.

Kith and Giorgio Armani have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, starring none other than the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The campaign, marking a significant partnership for both brands, features Scorsese’s documentary on Armani’s life. To celebrate, Kith is hosting a special pop-up in New York from September 6-7, with the global collection launching online on September 13.

In another ad, Qatar Airways is raising the bar with its new global campaign, 'AI Adventure.' Utilising advanced AI technology, the campaign allows viewers to star in a personalised film, reflecting their own appearance. This innovative approach highlights the airline’s commitment to delivering immersive customer experiences.

On the other hand, KitKat features a reimagined version of Queen’s 'I Want to Break Free.' The campaign encourages people to take better, uninterrupted breaks, merging classic rock with the timeless joy of a KitKat.

In the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport is ramping up excitement for Euro 2024 with its campaign, 'Experience the Love for Football Together.' Featuring André Hazes' classic hit 'Wat is dan liefde,' the ad captures the emotional rollercoaster of football fandom, celebrating the unwavering passion of Dutch supporters.

From Scorsese’s cinematic flair to AI-driven adventures and classic rock anthems, this week’s ads highlight how brands are creatively connecting with audiences worldwide.

Here is a collection of campaigns that stood out this week:



