AdSpot: Nike, Zepto, Ikea, Durex, and more

Titan Eye+ launched the ‘Make Indian Roads Safe’ campaign to raise awareness about the importance of eye care among professional drivers. Through on-the-spot eye tests at dhabas using an innovative "Eye Test Menu," over 7,000 drivers have been screened since June 2024. The initiative, tied to World Sight Day, aims to reduce road accidents caused by poor vision by providing drivers with free eye exams and affordable corrective spectacles.

Nike's ‘Stairs’ spot, part of the ‘Winning Isn’t Comfortable’ campaign, humorously highlights the post-run pain and soreness runners experience as a badge of pride. Directed by MEGAFORCE, it captures the struggle of recovery without showing any actual running, using humor and Nazareth's ‘Love Hurts’ to resonate with the running community.

The 2024 PST ART campaign, led by Getty and BBDO, promotes art's mental and physical health benefits through a playful, science-backed message: art can chill you out. It features a humorous short film, ‘The Tale of Mr. Tight Ass’, where a tightly wound man finds relief through art, and is supported by integrated online videos, print, and social activations that highlight art's unexpected health benefits.

These and more in this week’s AdSpot:

