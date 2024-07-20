AdSpot Olympics edition: VISA, Samsung, JSW, Coca-Cola & more

Amidst a sea of advertisements, only a few truly stand out and grab our attention every week. That's where Social Samosa's AdSpot comes in. As part of Adspot, Social Samosa sifts through all these ads and picks out the best ones, curating a collection of the most impressive, creative, and effective ads of the week.

This edition of AdSpot features campaigns bringing attention to the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 as brands partner with athletes to show the synergy between sportsmanship and their products and services. Brands including VISA’s 'Small Steps, Olympic Dreams' campaign, JSW's Rukna Nahi Hai campaign, Adani Sportsline's Desh Ka Geet At Olympics campaign, BBC Sport's 'Welcome to the City of Love' campaign, OMEGA's 'Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games' campaign, Samsung's 'Open always wins' campaign, Corona's 'For Every Golden Moment' campaign, Air Canada's 'Ticket to Dream', Coca-Cola's 'It's Magic When the World Comes Together' and finally FIGS x Team USA's 'Anatomy of a Champion: Celebrating the USA Medical Team' campaign are part of this week's AdSpot.

VISA - Small Steps

Visa has launched its new campaign, “Small Steps, Olympic Dreams,” featuring Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu. This marks the first collaboration between Visa and both athletes, and highlights the significance of everyday small steps in achieving larger goals. The campaign, created by Leo Burnett India, aims to inspire individuals to invest in their dreams, with Visa positioned as a secure partner in their journey.

JSW - Rukna Nahi Hai

JSW Group has brought back its "Rukna Nahi Hai" campaign with a new film celebrating the determination of Indian athletes as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The campaign, launched by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, features both established and emerging athletes such as Nishant Dev, Preeti Pawar, Manu Bhaker, Manika Batra, and Muhammed Anas. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi of Good Morning Films and created by Ogilvy, the film explores the athletes' mindset, focusing on their preparation and emotional journey. Adani Sportsline - #DeskKaGeetAtOlympics

The Adani Group has launched a new campaign titled #DeshkaGeetAtOlympics to support the Indian athletes heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The campaign features an inspiring film that highlights the athletes' dedication and their goal of winning medals and hearing the national anthem at the Games. It aims to evoke patriotism and celebrate India's top sporting talent.

BBC Sport - Welcome To The City of Love

BBC Sport has unveiled its trailer for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and outlined its comprehensive coverage plan for UK audiences as the official broadcaster of the games. The animated film set in Paris showcases what the city is known for: The City of Love. The film highlights the strength showcased by athletes as they embark on a journey towards excellence with the love and support shown by the people around them. It emphasises the beauty of sportsmanship and the love people have for sports.

OMEGA

OMEGA has launched its global advertising campaign, featuring a collaboration with French rapper SDM. The campaign centres around SDM's track "Born to be a Legend," which reimagines Paris as an athletic playground and celebrates overcoming challenges. It features athletes performing against the backdrop of iconic Parisian landmarks. Athletes highlighted include Léon Marchand in swimming, Erriyon Knighton in sprinting, Shericka Jackson in golf, and many others across various sports such as high jump, climbing, and wheelchair racing. The campaign not only showcases athletic excellence but also celebrates the dreams and determination of the athletes.

Samsung - Open Always Wins

Samsung Electronics, the Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, has unveiled its campaign for the Paris 2024 Games, titled, "Open Always Wins." This campaign embodies the brand's belief that maintaining an open mind transforms new experiences into meaningful achievements and broadens perspectives. It touches upon the theme that every failure teaches us to find a new opening, and it builds resilience to keep trying until one finds success.

Corona - For Every Golden Moment

Corona Cero, the no-alcohol beer brand and global sponsor of the Olympic & Paralympic Games, has launched its "For Every Golden Moment" campaign. The campaign marks Corona Cero’s debut Olympic activation and reflects AB InBev's commitment to promoting moderation and celebration. The campaign draws inspiration from memorable Olympic moments and highlights the importance of celebrating life's significant moments, big and small. It is developed by Grey and directed by Henry-Alex Rubin, showcasing the brand's dedication to providing a refreshing, non-alcoholic option for fans and athletes.

Air Canada - Ticket To Dream

Air Canada's new campaign, titled "Ticket to Dream," launched in July 2024, portrays two parallel Canadian journeys: a young couple seeking a better life in Canada and an athlete striving for Olympic success. The campaign intertwines these narratives, showcasing their shared resilience and how one Canadian dream can inspire another. Created by FCB Canada, this campaign highlights Air Canada's role in helping people achieve their aspirations. The campaign features contributions from key Air Canada personnel such as Andrew Shibata, John Xydous, and Annie Couture.

Coca-Cola - It's Magic When the World Comes Together

Coca-Cola's new campaign for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games celebrates the power of sport to unite people from different backgrounds. The campaign features a central theme of a hug as a universal symbol of acceptance and inclusion. The film starts by recalling a heartwarming moment from Tokyo 2020, where swimmers Lilly King, Kaylene Corbett, and Annie Lazor embraced Tatjana Schoenmaker after her record-breaking performance. In the Paris 2024 arena, a spectator enjoying a Coca-Cola is moved by this gesture and extends a hug to a vendor. This simple act of kindness sets off a chain reaction, spreading through the stadium, across Paris, and around the world, illustrating how a small act of connection can have a global impact.

FIGS x Team USA

FIGS, the global medical apparel brand, has launched its campaign to celebrate the Team USA Medical Team at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The campaign features an anthemic film titled “Anatomy of a Champion,” which celebrates the healthcare professionals who support athletes. With the tagline, “It takes heart to build bodies that break records,” the film contrasts the demanding work of the medical team with a modern twist on a nursery rhyme about human anatomy. Filmed at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, the film showcases 14 healthcare professionals and six athletes, including Olympians and Paralympians. It aims to honour the dedication and skill of these medical professionals while paying tribute to the broader healthcare community.