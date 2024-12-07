AdSpot: Sephora, Vodafone, Mercedes and more

This week, Sephora Italia's campaign, 'Getting Ready,' challenges the public to recognise the subtle yet impactful forms of psychological violence. Created by creative agency LePub and directed by Juul Op den Kamp, this campaign shines a light on controlling behavior, a form of abuse that often goes unnoticed. The story centers around a woman preparing for a date, joyfully expressing herself through makeup and attire in the privacy of her home. Yet, the arrival of her partner shifts the mood as she hurriedly conceals her true self, revealing how controlling behavior can strip away personal freedom. Through this narrative, the film underscores the importance of recognising these early signs of abuse and encourages support for those affected, aligning with their partnership with the Pangea ETS Foundation. This campaign reminds viewers that protecting one's right to self-expression is vital, even as it sheds light on the often-hidden violence that many women face.

In Sweden, the Stockholm City Mission, in collaboration with TBWA Stockholm, launched 'Break the Cycle of Disadvantage', a campaign that tells the story of generational poverty through the lens of a single family. Directed by Maceo Frost, the film unfolds across decades, portraying the unyielding challenges that pass from one generation to the next. This powerful depiction is designed to raise awareness about how poverty and vulnerability can become inherited burdens, underscoring the importance of supporting children and families during the festive season. The message is clear, small acts of charity, can make a lasting impact and help break the cycle, offering hope for future generations.

In another ad, Vodafone, which this year commemorates 40 years of Christmas on The Nation’s Network. The telecom company's campaign takes viewers through a nostalgic journey, highlighting the evolution of communication from the first mobile phone call in 1985 to today’s digital exchanges. It reminds the audience that, despite technological advances, the essence of connection during the holidays remains the same. This is a sentiment echoed in campaigns like Sephora’s and Stockholm City Mission’s, where the message is not just to celebrate, but to see the potential for change, to connect in meaningful ways that matter.

Let us take a look at all the campaigns this week.

