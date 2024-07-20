AdSpot: Snickers, Nykaa, Eveready, Zepto, Apple and more

Every day, dozens of ads flood our screens, competing for our attention. Yet, only a select few manage to stand out and truly hit the mark, leaving a lasting impression. These are the ads that resonate, the ones that spark conversation and linger in our minds long after they've ended. Recognising the need to spotlight these advertisements, Social Samosa's Ad Spot steps in to curate the best of the best. Ad Spot sifts through these campaigns to pick out the gems that truly make a mark. Whether it's a clever concept, a powerful message, or just that special something that sets an ad apart, Ad Spot ensures you don't miss the ones that matter. It's your go-to source for discovering ads that not only capture attention but also inspire and engage on a deeper level.

This edition of AdSpot features campaigns from various brands including Snickers' 'Hungal Driving School by Rohit Shetty', Nykaa's 'Hot Pink Sale', Eveready's 'Siren Torch', Zepto's 'Entertainment Delivered In 10 Minutes' campaign featuring boAt, Supply6 360's 'AB de Villiers Reveals His Daily Routine' campaign, Apple's 'Flock' Ad Campaign, 'Shot on iPhone 15 Pro' ad campaign, 'The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office)' campaign to Samsung's 'The Next Big Thing Is You' ad campaign and Knix's 'Talk About Your Period & Get Paid' ad campaign.

Snickers - Hungal Driving School

Mars Wrigley India announced Bollywood director Rohit Shetty as the new ambassador for SNICKERS. Known for his high-energy films, Shetty brings his dynamic style to the campaign. This collaboration is part of the "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign. The new TVC, created by DDB Tribal, features Shetty mentoring a young boy at a driving school. After taking over to showcase his car stunts, Shetty finds himself in humorous situations, including ending up in a bustling fish market and on a boat in the sea. The boy offers Shetty a SNICKERS, saying, "You become Rohit Shetty when you’re hungry," and Shetty transforms back into a calm instructor, reinforcing the campaign's message.

Nykaa - Hot Pink Sale

Nykaa, the beauty and lifestyle brand in India, is bringing a nostalgic touch with a campaign featuring 90s and 2000s stars like Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Bedi, and the Main Hoon Na duo, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. The brand launched its Hot Pink Sale on 19th July 2024, offering significant deals, global brands at competitive prices, and gifts with purchases with videos taking us back to iconic moments.

Eveready - Siren Torch

Eveready Industries has launched a campaign called "Awaaz Uthaney Ka Power" to promote its new flashlight, which features a high-decibel siren for safety. The Eveready Siren Torch emits a loud 100dbA alarm when the user pulls the attached key chain in distress, enhancing safety by both illuminating the area and attracting attention. Created by Ogilvy India, the campaign is led by hearing and verbally challenged people to emphasise the product's importance for safety and security. The brand collaborated with India Signing Hands (ISH), featuring women from ISH sharing their traumatic experiences in sign language to highlight the need for this product.

Zepto - Entertainment Delivered in 10 Minutes

Zepto and boAt have partnered to make quality audio and entertainment easily accessible with delivery in just 10 minutes. The partnership aims to enhance how people enjoy music, movies, podcasts, and more, whether for spontaneous gatherings or solo listening sessions. To bring this to consumers' attention, the two brands released a humorous film featuring pop culture look-alikes sitting in a boat pulled by a Zepto delivery rider around the city. The film showcases entertaining interactions and ends with the message that music and entertainment can be delivered in 10 Minutes.

Supply 6 360 - AB de Villiers Reveals His Daily Routine



Supply6, a direct-to-consumer nutrition startup, has launched a new TV commercial featuring cricketer AB de Villiers. The ad promotes Supply6 360, a supplement that provides comprehensive health benefits in convenient sachets. The TVC shows AB de Villiers, known as Mr. 360, using Supply6 360 in his daily routine.

Apple - Flock

Apple has launched a global privacy campaign to make users aware of online dangers like tracking and data theft. The campaign features a video called "Flock," created by TBWA/Media Arts Lab and directed by Ivan Zacharias. In the video, bird-like surveillance cameras chase and attack people to monitor their browsing data, but the surveillance stops when they switch to Safari on their iPhones. The campaign emphasises Apple's efforts to protect user privacy, such as opting out of third-party app tracking and combating "fingerprinting."

Apple - Shot on iPhone 15 Pro

Apple is highlighting the camera capabilities of its iPhone 15 Pro Max with a new short film titled "Suerte" (Spanish for "Good Luck"). The film follows Iván Cornejo, a rising singer-songwriter, on a personal pilgrimage to his Mexican roots in search of inspiration for his next hit. Directed by the duo Cliqua, "Suerte" captures Cornejo's heartfelt journey and adventures, showcasing the diverse filming possibilities offered by the phone's advanced camera system.

Apple - The Underdogs

Apple has released a new episode in its popular "Apple at Work" series, titled “The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office),” which takes viewers on a dynamic, action-filled journey to Thailand. The episode follows the beloved team of coworkers, the Underdogs, as they embark on an overseas mission to find a new packaging factory. Their challenge is to secure half a million boxes in just ten days for a major project.

The story showcases the team navigating various trials and enjoying cultural experiences, such as riding tuk-tuks, sampling local cuisine, making new friends, and exploring rooftop pools in Bangkok. The brand integrates its products into the narrative. This episode, directed by Mark Molloy and produced by Apple’s in-house agency, is the fifth installment in the series, continuing to blend storytelling with product placement.

Samsung - The Next Big Thing Is You

Samsung, in collaboration with agency BBH USA, has launched a new ad promoting its Galaxy AI innovation. The short film, titled "The Next Big Thing Is You," is based on the insight that many millennials and Gen Zers love to travel and explore different cultures, but language barriers pose a significant challenge, with 81% seeing it as a hindrance to their travels. Samsung's Galaxy AI aims to help travellers overcome this obstacle, enhancing their exploration and connection in a world full of possibilities and the ad campaign emphasises upon that.

Knix - Talk About Your Period & Get Paid

Knix, an intimate apparel brand, has launched a bold new campaign to encourage athletes to talk openly about their periods. Featuring former Olympian and advocate Megan Rapinoe, the 'Sport Your Period' initiative aims to break the taboo around menstruation in sports. Despite being a reality for almost all menstruating athletes, periods remain a rarely discussed topic, even at the professional level. This campaign seeks to normalise conversations about periods in sports and inspire athletes to lead by example, with the ultimate goal of keeping more teen athletes engaged in the sports they love.