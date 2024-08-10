AdSpot: Teamwork.com, Greenpeace, Colgate Maxfresh, BELLAVITA and more

The screens we engage with every week see hundreds of ads trying to grab our attention. Most of them blend in the background; however, very few exceptional ones stand out to grab our interest. Social Samosa's AdSpot does exactly that—it curates those outstanding ads amidst the ongoing clutter of the overdose of marketing messages. AdSpot helps you find truly impactful ads—ads that show the way for remarkable campaigns. Be it creative, emotional, or witty messaging, AdSpot features the best advertising has to offer to make sure you don't miss out on the top ads of the week.

This edition of AdSpot features campaigns from various brands including Five Star Chicken’s ‘Remember’ ad, Colgate Maxfresh’s latest addition to its goof-up saga, Teamwork.com’s ‘The Client: Part Deux’, Greenpeace’s ‘Going The Distance’, and more.

Here's a look at all of them:

The Client: Part Deux by Teamwork.com

Remember by Five Star Chicken

Colgate Maxfresh Inspector sleep

India, Think Beyond Meetha, Gift BELLAVITA!

Greenpeace - Going The Distance

Heineken - Forgotten Beers