AdSpot: Apple, Brunello Cucinelli, Airbnb and more

In this week's AdSpot, Airbnb’s 2024 Christmas ad, part of its 'Get an Airbnb' campaign, centres on the familiar childhood fear of Santa struggling to deliver presents. The ad contrasts the limitations of staying in a hotel with the benefits of booking an Airbnb, emphasising the freedom and convenience offered by its properties. Santa faces various obstacles at a hotel, which are easily avoided when staying in an Airbnb, where guests can enjoy spacious, festive-ready homes with features like working chimneys. The ad cleverly blends humour with festive themes to highlight the brand’s unique charm this holiday season..

In Chevrolet’s holiday ad, 'The Sanctuary,' tells the story of a father and son spending time together in a 1978 Chevy C10. The film highlights themes of love, loss, and connection, with the two recalling memories of the boy's late grandfather. Set against the backdrop of Thanksgiving, the narrative focuses on family ties and the passing down of values. The ad uses simple storytelling to portray the bond between the father and son, placing the Chevrolet vehicle as a symbol of family continuity. This ad continues Chevrolet’s tradition of holiday storytelling centred on family relationships.

Brunello Cucinelli’s holiday ad takes place in a luxurious hotel where a group of guests celebrate the festive season in style. The campaign features several vignettes showing moments of elegance and fun, providing a look into the lives of sophisticated yet relatable characters. Directed by Nina Holmgren, the ad conveys a balance of glamour and playfulness, with the hotel setting acting as a backdrop for the season's celebrations. The film reflects the brand’s emphasis on timeless elegance and its ability to blend refinement with moments of joy.

Let us take a look at all the ads this week.

