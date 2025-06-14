AdSpot: Apple, Durex, Huggies & more

In this weeks ad spot, Apple’s latest Mac campaign, 'Lessons,' takes a relatable dive into the everyday chaos of college life. Set during the back-to-school season, the film captures real student struggles, from information overload to time-crunch anxiety, and shows how Mac and Apple Intelligence ease that pressure. Instead of offering AI as a gimmick, the spot uses features like Summarise in Writing Tools and the power of the M4 chip to illustrate how technology can support creative learning and productivity. Directed by Ayappa, the campaign features voice samples of typical advice students hear, turning clichés into a soundtrack of rebellion and reinvention. It’s a cinematic, grounded reminder that Apple isn’t selling shortcuts, it’s selling smarter ways to learn.

In other campaigns, Wimbledon’s 2025 campaign launches with a psychological twist. The hero film from the new brand platform 'There is only one Wimbledon' explores how elite athletes experience pressure on tennis’s biggest stage. Instead of focusing solely on physical performance or surface-level prestige, the trailer leans into surrealism: nets stretch, rackets distort, and grass shifts, visual cues representing how players mentally process crucial moments. Inspired by interviews with former and current champions, the spot adds emotional depth to the tournament’s image. By warping familiar Wimbledon elements, the campaign reflects how greatness isn't just fought on the court but also within.

In Citroën’s electric Ami takes a delightfully unconventional route in 'Wanna Play,' a whimsical spot that reimagines urban commuting. Rather than romanticising speed or luxury, the ad embraces joy , confetti bursts replace road rage, and stressful city elements dissolve into colour. As the protagonist drives through town, the Ami becomes a portal to play, rejecting the seriousness of car culture in favour of carefree movement. It’s a tone-shift in automotive advertising, rejecting sleek machismo for lightness, accessibility, and fun. Paired with a buoyant soundtrack and cartoonish visuals, the campaign frames the Ami not as a status symbol but as a lifestyle choice for those who want to move differently, with humour, charm, and zero stress.

Here are the ads that stood out this week.

Durex India - Responsible Choice

Huggies - Little Fighter by Leo Burnett

Apple India - Lessons by TBWA\Media Arts Lab APAC (India)

Alpine - 70 Years of Lightness by BETC Etoile Rouge

Citroën - Wanna Play by BETC Paris

Linz Tourism - Take a risk, visit Linz. by Fora Ultra 4000

Wimbledon - There is only one Wimbledon by VCCP

Apple USA - 6 out of 5 - WWDC25