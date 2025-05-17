AdSpot: ASICS, Zomato, SAP & more

In this week's Ad spot, Pika’s new campaign, 'Pikapocalypse,' turns doom into delight using AI-powered escapism. Launching with an anthem film directed by Marie Schuller, the campaign showcases Pika’s surreal creative tools, letting users swap mundane or stressful realities with absurd, joyful edits—like turning cat poop into a bonsai tree. Developed with Ceiling Train and Abandon, the film taps into Gen Z and millennial disillusionment, showing that reality may suck, but AI lets you remix it. By blending dystopia with whimsy, 'Pikapocalypse' stands out as a fresh, irreverent take on how tech can be a coping tool, even if just for a minute.



In an unexpected campaign, ASICS introduced its newest ambassador, Felix, a dog, in a campaign celebrating movement for mental well-being. With the tagline 'Mind’s Best Friend,' the campaign highlights how dogs are natural motivators, getting people moving without judgment, filters, or screen addiction. Felix replaces traditional athlete influencers, reinforcing ASICS’ core belief: movement benefits mind and body. The campaign encourages viewers to join Felix in stepping outside, away from doomscrolling and toward mindful motion. With charm, relatability, and purpose, ASICS reframes fitness not as performance, but as presence, using a four-legged friend to bring a simple, heartfelt message to life.



To mark Tourette’s Awareness Month (15 May – 15 June), AML Group partnered with Tourette’s Action to launch 'Misunderstood,' a stirring campaign aimed at dismantling stereotypes and promoting empathy for those living with Tourette Syndrome. At its heart is a moving film featuring Grace Cope, a young woman with Tourette’s, performing Nina Simone’s 'Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood' alongside a diverse choir of individuals who also have TS. Produced by The Attic, the campaign uses music as a powerful tool to convey emotional truth, challenge misconceptions, and reframe public perception. Posters styled as album covers feature every participant, uniting message and medium in a call for understanding.

