AdSpot: Axis Bank, Jordan, WWF, Flipkart and more

In this weeks Ad spot, Jordan Brand, in collaboration with Wieden + Kennedy Portland, launched a clever ad campaign centred around Luka Dončić, who became the subject of a public 'trial' following his trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. The campaign, which includes an 8-minute courtroom ad, plays on the social media backlash Dončić received, mocking the criticism of his professionalism and loyalty. The tongue-in-cheek courtroom setting debates the contradiction of a man who allegedly possesses bad qualities but wears stylish, high-performance sneakers. The ad features humorous elements while reinforcing Jordan Brand’s appeal to basketball culture and the high standards of its Jumpman line, all while turning Dončić's trade controversy into a marketing opportunity.

In WWF-Brasil, in collaboration with AlmapBBDO, introduced the campaign 'Muy Caliente,' which highlights the impact of climate change on marine life, specifically focusing on black-browed albatrosses. The campaign uses the humorous and engaging format of a Mexican telenovela to tell the story of Miguel, a fisherman, and his partner Elena, whose relationship is disrupted by the warming oceans forcing the birds to travel longer distances for food. The telenovela-style series aims to raise awareness about the climate crisis and its effects on animal behaviour, such as the “divorce” of long-term albatross couples. The campaign is part of WWF-Brasil’s broader efforts to educate the public on environmental conservation and to spur donations for protecting marine life.

Enormous created a high-energy ad film for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) titled “Everybody Loves a Good Fight,” which celebrates the thrill of competition. Set in a classic Indian high school, the campaign portrays a chalk fight that escalates from playful mischief into an intense, cinematic battle, mirroring the excitement and tension of BGMI gameplay. With slow-motion sequences and dramatic standoffs, the chalk fight becomes a metaphor for the emotional highs experienced by players in the game. The film captures the universal appeal of a good fight, tapping into the nostalgia of schoolyard spats and positioning BGMI as more than just a game, but an emotional experience that unites players across diverse backgrounds.

Let us take a look at all the ads this week

Jordan Brand - The Trial of Luka Dončić by Wieden + Kennedy Portland

Flipkart - SASA LELE is HERE by FCB Kinnect

WWF Brasil - Muy Caliente by AlmapBBDO

BGMI - Enter The Battlegrounds by Enormous

The New Yorker - Everything, Covered – 100 Years of The New Yorker

Axis Bank - Fixed Deposits

Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Chai - Bansuri - Vijayawada 2025 by Ogilvy India

Instagram - Teen Accounts - Brielle and Liam by Johannes Leonardo

Gatorade - Lose More. Win More.​ by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA

Telstra - ‘A Put Your Phone On Silent’ - Silent Films

Telstra - Silent Films - Magnetic Boy

Telstra - Silent Films - Mirror Mirror













