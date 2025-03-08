Ad Spot: Burberry, McDonald's, Godrej and more

In this week's Ad Spot, Cadbury's latest campaign takes a playful spin on language barriers and regional dialects, highlighting how food can unite people despite their differences. The ad cleverly showcases moments where communication falters due to accents and linguistic nuances, but a shared love for chocolate brings everyone together. The message is clear, while languages may divide, simple gestures of kindness and familiar tastes create bonds stronger than words. With this campaign, McDonald's reminds us that acceptance and understanding are the real universal languages.

In other sides of the world, Chicken Licken’s latest campaign for SoulBites takes a humorous twist by spotlighting an unexpected fear, the fear of bones. Set in a Cartilogenophobic Anonymous support group, the ad cleverly introduces SoulBites as the perfect boneless solution for those who dread anything remotely osteopathic. Created by Joe Public and directed by Greg Gray, the ad blends quirky characters, a witty storyline, and a signature offbeat tone that the brand is known for. It’s not just about promoting a product but about using humour to highlight how SoulBites offer a carefree way to enjoy chicken, bone-free and full of flavour.

Original Source's campaign brings a multisensory experience to life, turning everyday showers into moments of adventure. The brand focuses on its natural ingredients and intense fragrances, using creative storytelling to convey how their products transport users to nature's core. With dynamic visuals and evocative scents at the heart of the campaign, Original Source blurs the line between reality and imagination, making each shower a vibrant escape. The campaign speaks to those seeking a burst of energy and connection with nature, reinforcing the brand’s identity as an advocate for bold, unapologetic experiences.

Let us take a look at all the campaigns that stood out this week.

