Ad Spot: Canva, The Ad Council, Lay's and more

For the introduction of Canva in Japan, the platform has launched a new film series exploring creativity’s role in everyday problem-solving. Directed by Yuki Tanada, known for 'The One Million Yen Girl' and 'My Broken Mariko,' the eight-part series follows Yuki, a young girl, and her island community in rural Japan. Each episode presents a common challenge addressed through Canva’s digital tools, from designing postcards to editing visuals. The lead role is played by child actor Rana Izutani, with supporting performances from Kanji Furutachi and Naoko Ken. The series, which began in 2024, will continue into 2025, introducing new characters and narratives that highlight themes of creativity, community, and personal expression.

In another ad, The Ad Council's 'Agree to Agree' initiative addresses gun violence as a public health crisis, focusing on the shared belief that firearm injuries should not be the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States. By collaborating with healthcare and business leaders, the campaign promotes nonpartisan actions, such as gun safety education and open conversations, to reduce gun-related tragedies. This approach aims to unite Americans around common ground solutions, moving beyond divisive debates to protect vulnerable communities.

Lay's 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign features soccer legends Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Alexia Putellas, and Luis Suárez surprising fans in bars across Miami and Barcelona. The premise is simple: if the establishment offers Lay's chips, the stars stay to watch the game; if not, they leave. This playful approach emphasises the connection between enjoying soccer matches and savoring Lay's snacks, creating memorable experiences for fans and reinforcing the brand's association with the sport.

Let us take a look at all the best ads that we came across this week.

