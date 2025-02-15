Ad Spot: Desperados, MLS x Apple TV, Zomato & more

In this week's AdSpots, Apple TV’s ‘When Football Ends’ campaign, featuring Lionel Messi, announces the return of Major League Soccer (MLS) after the NFL season. The ad opens with Messi dribbling a rugby ball before kicking it through the goalposts, marking the shift from American football to the much-awaited MLS season. The campaign's tagline, "When Football Ends, Fútbol Begins," highlights the transition in sports and positions MLS as the next big thing. Released on Messi's Instagram, the ad targets a global, younger audience with its exciting visuals and upbeat music. The combination of Messi’s star power and catchy tunes from Marshmello and Trueno ensures that the campaign will resonate with fans around the world as MLS gears up for its 2025 season.

In another campaign, Desperados launched its global ‘The Beer with Latin Vibe’ campaign, bringing Latin energy to audiences worldwide. In collaboration with Latin Grammy Award-winning artist OVY ON THE DRUMS, the campaign’s centerpiece is the track 'GUAO GUAO' featuring rapper Micro TDH. The campaign focuses on attracting Gen Z and Gen Y through Latin beats and vibrant visuals. It encourages consumers to embrace spontaneity, with an emphasis on the bold and carefree spirit of Latin culture. The campaign spans multiple touchpoints, from Spotify to AR Snap filters, and even a series of street parties across Europe. Desperados aims to connect with audiences by blending music, culture, and energy, creating an unforgettable experience for its diverse fanbase.

Star Sports’ promo for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 featuring MS Dhoni captures the raw energy of the India-Pakistan rivalry. The ad begins with Dhoni leading a group of ‘fans-in-training’ in a yoga studio, which rapidly transforms into a high-energy rally. With fans chanting iconic slogans from past India-Pakistan clashes, Dhoni brings the intensity and excitement of the match to life. The promo emphasises the stakes of the game, with Dhoni’s playful quip, “Ab aayi na feel, India-Pakistan waali?”, bringing a touch of humor. This campaign underscores the passion surrounding one of cricket’s greatest rivalries, making it clear that the upcoming clash will be nothing short of spectacular.

Let us take a look at al the campaigns that stood out this week.

Zomato - Secret Behind Bengaluru’s Weather Revealed ft. Dino Morea, Niharica NM & JordIndian

Axe - The Power of Sweetness by LOLA Mullenlowe

Dream11: Virat, Rohit, Rishabh, Rahul - Sab cup bhool gaye? #ChampionsKaGame by Tilt Brand Solutions

Riyadh Season - The Last Crescendo: Beterbiev vs Bivol by Big Time Creative Shop

MLS x Apple TV - When Football Ends Fútbol Begins ft. Lionel Messi

Fútbol begins February 22. Watch on Apple TV. #MLSSeasonPass pic.twitter.com/Muos5p3EUB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 10, 2025

Desperados - Guao Guao - Ovy On The Drums & Micro TDH by Le Pub

Star Sports - MS Dhoni calls YOU to cheer for INDIA in INDvPAK!