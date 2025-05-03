AdSpot: Heineken, Indian Railways, OKA & more

In this week's Ad spot, Gobik Custom Works launched the 'We Ride As One' campaign to celebrate cycling communities through the lens of quantum entanglement. The campaign highlights how, regardless of distance, cyclists are united by their shared passion for the sport. Featuring three distinct cycling identities, the Rainproofs, Earliers, and Breakaways, the campaign uses custom-designed kits to capture each group’s unique approach to cycling. By connecting geographically dispersed cyclists, Gobik redefines how teams interact and express their identity. The campaign also introduces Gobik’s Team Store, offering easy access to personalized cycling apparel, promoting unity and individuality for global riders.

In a unique twist on energy-saving, Samsung’s 'Don’t Lose What AI Can Save' campaign personifies energy waste through three children named 'Bill,' who go missing after appliances are left running. Set in a surreal Lost and Found department, the campaign cleverly illustrates the money lost to energy waste. Samsung’s SmartThings app, with its AI-powered Energy Mode, encourages Thai consumers to reduce energy consumption by optimizing home appliances automatically. The campaign taps into the growing concern about rising electricity costs, urging households to save both energy and money. The emotional yet humorous spot raises awareness about the ease of preventing energy waste.

Fundación Contradicción's 'The Journey' campaign exposes the hidden toll of gambling addiction in children, using the road trip metaphor to explore the dangers of unchecked gambling. Set against the backdrop of a family’s seemingly innocent road trip, the short film showcases the increasing pervasiveness of betting advertisements in Chile. As the family journey unfolds, viewers witness the damaging consequences of exposure to gambling content on young minds. The campaign was created in collaboration with local cinemas to spark conversation and raise awareness about gambling addiction’s impact on children, making it a powerful call to action for responsible media regulation.

