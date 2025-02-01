AdSpot: Hellmann’s, Urban Company, VisitBritain & More

In this week's Ad Spot, Hellmann’s has taken nostalgia to the next level with its Super Bowl commercial, ‘When Sally Met Hellmann’s,’ bringing together Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan 35 years after the release of the iconic rom-com When Harry Met Sally. The ad recreates the famous Katz’s Delicatessen scene, this time with a culinary twist. Ryan’s character, Sally, finds her turkey sandwich lacking until she adds a generous squeeze of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, transforming the meal into something extraordinary. The moment noticed by actress Sydney Sweeney, seated nearby, delivers the iconic line, cementing the brand’s message about the power of flavour. The 30-second spot, created by VML, seamlessly blends nostalgia with humour, capitalising on the emotional connection audiences have with the original film. By incorporating beloved cultural references and a modern star like Sweeney, Hellmann’s successfully taps into both old and new audiences. With the rise of food-centric advertising during the Super Bowl, this campaign not only celebrates the magic of great flavour but also solidifies Hellmann’s as a kitchen essential, proving that sometimes, a simple addition can make all the difference.

In another campaign, to show how AI-driven fraud is on the rise, the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has launched a bold and unconventional campaign, ‘We Are All F**ked,’ to raise awareness about AI investment scams. Created in partnership with ONE23WEST, the campaign’s centrepiece is a darkly humorous anthemic song that juxtaposes the bleakness of AI-driven fraud with an uplifting musical message. The campaign was born from research revealing that 71% of British Columbians are worried about AI investment fraud, yet more than half don’t know where to seek reliable information. The song features absurd yet impactful imagery, including a three-headed accountant and a deceptive ‘catfish,’ all serving as metaphors for the confusing and often deceptive world of AI scams. The campaign goes beyond just the main video, expanding into a full music album available on streaming platforms, each track delving deeper into different types of AI fraud. This approach ensures the message is not only entertaining but also educational, breaking through the noise of traditional financial warnings. By blending humour with real concerns, BCSC has managed to create a campaign that doesn’t just warn people about scams but actively engages them in a way that feels both informative and accessible.

In VisitBritain’s latest campaign, ‘Starring GREAT Britain,’ transforms the country into the ultimate film star, using its rich cinematic history to lure tourists. Created by Pablo London, the campaign is built around a high-energy blockbuster-style film directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper. The ad blends real-life British landmarks with iconic scenes from global hits like Mission: Impossible, Harry Potter, and Spider-Man, reinforcing Britain’s status as a premier on-screen destination. One standout sequence features a tourist viewing London Bridge through her phone, only to see a scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home play out as if unfolding in real-time. The ad cleverly positions Britain as the ‘real star of the show,’ making a compelling case for film lovers to visit and explore the country’s legendary filming locations. Beyond the main film, the campaign includes large-scale digital billboards in major cities worldwide, directing audiences to an interactive website featuring travel itineraries based on different film genres. In an era where ‘screen tourism’ is booming, VisitBritain’s campaign capitalises on the emotional pull of beloved films while promoting the country’s cultural and geographical diversity. By showcasing Britain through the lens of cinema, the campaign effectively transforms movie magic into a tangible travel experience, enticing visitors to step into the scenes of their favourite films.

Let us take a look at the ads that stood out this week.

