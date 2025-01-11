Ad Spot: McDonald’s, Croma, British Airways & more

The first week of the year saw advertising campaigns filled with fresh creativity and impactful storytelling, capturing a range of emotions and innovative approaches, from humour and nostalgia to thought-provoking social issues. As brands navigate the complexities of consumer sentiments, the mood of the week’s ads strikes a balance between entertainment, motivation, and deep reflection.

McDonald’s brings in John Cena for a nostalgic yet dramatic motivational McValue campaign, and promotes its revamped value platform with a humorous TV spot. The campaign aims to attract budget-conscious diners as McDonald's recovers from a tough year. With Cena leading the charge, this quirky and ambitious marketing push is as much about laughs and inspiration as it is about the bottom line. Cena appears in a mustard-yellow sweater and matching tie, delivering an earnest explanation of McValue’s offerings and his gentle tone and wholesome attire contrast sharply with his WWE persona, creating a humorous juxtaposition. The ad closes with Cena’s signature “you can’t see me” gesture—a nod to his wrestling career and internet meme fame—before he vanishes into the horizon.

Croma, on the other hand, revives a beloved character, Kachra Seth, for a humorous exchange offer push. The year’s first nostalgic collaboration featured actor Manoj Joshi, who essays the character in a bid to exchange his old gadgets.

On a serious note, suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), has unveiled a campaign titled ‘This Is Not A Drill’, addressing the difficulty GenZ face speaking out about their mental health. The campaign blends drill music, comedy, and sharp lyrics to raise awareness and provide practical guidance on how to recognise the signs that someone may be struggling.

Let us take a look at all the campaigns from this week.

McDonald’s - John Cena introduces you to McValue



Croma - Kachra Seth

Deezer France - Live The Music - Dance Fight

Australian Lamb - The Comments Section

ATP Tour - Every serve. Every set. Every sacrifice. It All Adds Up

British Airways - Take Your Holidays Seriously

Roddonjai - John Wick

CALM - This is not a Drill

Cadbury Dairy Milk - Memory