Ad Spot: Monos, Deutsche Telekom, MLB & more

In this weeks Ad spot, Adrien Brody stars in ‘Kismet,’ a cinematic short film by luxury travel brand Monos, capturing the essence of exploration and human connection. Directed by Mexico City-based filmmaker Alexis Gómez and set in the vibrant streets of Tangier, the campaign follows Brody as he immerses himself in the city, meeting locals and embracing the spontaneity of travel.

The film opens with Brody on a train, a subtle nod to ‘The Darjeeling Limited,' before unfolding into moments of quiet discovery and fleeting encounters. His journey reflects Monos’ central theme, that travel has the power to dissolve borders and create a universal sense of belonging. “Travel reminds me that borders are irrelevant,” Brody shares, reinforcing the film’s message. Through poetic visuals and an intimate perspective, ‘Kismet’ invites viewers to rediscover the magic of the journey itself.

In Deutsche Telekom’s latest campaign 'Warmland', created with Grabarz & Partner. Transforms Hamburg’s Miniatur Wunderland into a haunting vision of climate catastrophe. Using an Augmented Reality (AR) application, visitors see familiar landscapes altered by rising temperatures, Venice submerged, Neuschwanstein consumed by wildfires, and Monaco vanishing under floodwaters.

A striking short film amplifies the message. A young girl stares at a tablet, watching in horror as famous landmarks crumble under climate change while people around her look away. Her final plea, 'Why is no one looking?' cuts through the silence, urging action. The campaign turns the abstract threat of global warming into a visceral, immersive experience. The shrinking, fragile world of Miniatur Wunderland serves as the perfect metaphor for the planet’s vulnerability, making it impossible to ignore the consequences of inaction.

HORNBACH, in collaboration with HeimatTBWA\Berlin, launched its latest campaign, capturing the excitement of spring through a playful, cinematic lens. The campaign’s hero film transforms the arrival of the season into an oversized toy truck, rolling into neighborhoods with a melody reminiscent of an ice cream van.

At first, adults appear sluggish, trapped in winter’s gloom, but as the truck’s jingle fills the air, they burst into action, racing outdoors with childlike exhilaration. They eagerly retrieve their long-awaited tools, lifting them triumphantly, ready to embrace their spring projects.

The campaign’s theme, 'Feel Like a Kid Again', taps into nostalgia, reminding audiences that even in uncertain times, the simple joys of DIY can reignite optimism. HORNBACH and HeimatTBWA\ craft a visually striking and emotionally resonant film that turns home improvement into an adventure, one that feels just as thrilling as childhood’s most carefree moments.

