AdSpot: Netflix, Uber, Apple & more

This week, Netflix’s new campaign film Fanmania celebrates India’s deep-rooted love for WWE as it becomes the streaming platform for the franchise in the country. Produced by Nirvana Films and created in partnership with Tilt Brand Solutions and directed by Prakash Varma and Kishore Iyyer, the high-energy ad captures how WWE is a cultural obsession embedded in daily life, passed down through generations. Blending humour, nostalgia, and drama, the ad film pays tribute to passionate Indian fans by showcasing how WWE’s presence transforms ordinary moments into larger-than-life spectacles.

Apple’s new ad film titled 'Rick’s Rescue,' created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Sydney, tells the gripping true story of Byron Bay resident Rick Shearman, an experienced swimmer who was swept 1.6 kilometers out to sea by a powerful rip current. As the situation turned dire, Rick used the Emergency SOS feature on his Apple Watch to call for help, ultimately leading to a helicopter rescue. Featuring Shearman himself, the ad highlights how the watch's capabilities extend beyond fitness and connectivity.

On the other hand, Xbox’s 'Wake Up' brand film, directed by David Fincher and Romain Chassaing, is a surreal and striking metaphor for modern-day monotony, told through the lives of anthropomorphic rat people. Set in a drab city where the daily grind is on autopilot, commuting, exercising, clocking in and out, the ad slowly reveals that the key to feeling truly alive lies in embracing play. As the rats observe glimpses of humans using various Xbox-enabled devices, the film subtly positions the Xbox ecosystem as a portal to joy, self-discovery, and escape from routine.

Here's a look at the ads that stood out this week.

