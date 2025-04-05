AdSpot: Neutrogena, Colgate India, Lynx & more

This week, Neutrogena launched its latest Ultra Sheer Mineral Sunscreen campaign, cleverly playing on John Cena’s famous "You Can't See Me" catchphrase, portraying him as invisible to those around him, just like the sunscreen’s sheer finish. In the ad by BBDO New York, Cena grows increasingly frustrated as people fail to acknowledge his presence, even when he’s standing right next to them. The ad blends comedy with a clear brand message: the brand’s sunscreen offers sun protection without being visible on the skin. Cena’s reactions and the playful script make the campaign engaging, ensuring it resonates with both his fans and general audiences.

On the other hand, Colgate’s latest campaign in India took a creative and immersive approach to highlighting an overlooked hygiene issue — toothbrush overuse. In collaboration with WPP@CP, the brand transformed Mumbai’s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo into an unexpected stage for an eye-opening revelation. Over five days in March, visitors encountered high-definition panels showcasing the ‘Indianis Dentris’, a strikingly detailed new flower species. However, upon closer inspection, they realised it wasn’t a flower at all, but a macro shot of a heavily overused toothbrush, mirroring the alarming habit of millions of Indians who delay replacing theirs. The brand aimed to spark nationwide conversations about oral hygiene.

Lynx has taken an unexpected turn in the dating game with its latest campaign, ‘Lynx with Catnip’, designed not just to attract potential partners but also their feline companions. Created in collaboration with LOLA MullenLowe, the ad follows a man preparing for a date, only to realise that his biggest obstacle isn’t his confidence, it’s his date’s cat. As he sprays on the new Lynx fragrance, infused with catnip, the cat’s initial hostility turns into pure affection. The feline, once skeptical, suddenly nuzzles up to him. The ad humorously highlights the idea that in the dating game, winning over the cat might just be the key to winning over the person.

Here's a look at the ads that stood out this week.

Neutrogena - Sunscreen You Can’t See with John Cena

De Beers Group - Love From Dad

Coors Light - Cold Activated Announcers

Colgate India - Indianis Dentris - India's Newest Flower Species

PlayStation® × YOASOBI "PLAYERS" 30th Anniversary Special CM｜Project: MEMORY CARD

COKE ZERO AUDITIONS - ZERO PROPS, ZERO SCRIPTS, ZERO SUGAR.

Puma x Mundial – Super Archive

Introducing... The Super-Archive. A MUNDIAL Puma King.



Take a trip from our beginnings in Manchester, to the @pumafootball headquarters in Herzo.



And yes, that is actual Lothar Matthaüs.



The Super-Archive is out now, and it is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/UPXRmlFsYO — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 22, 2025

Lynx with Catnip - Get Apprrrrroved!

PETA UK - Being Vegan Is Good Sh*t

Harry's - Man, That Feels Good

Harry's Guide to Being a Rugged Man of Mystery

Harry's Guide to Being a Whole New Man