AdSpot: On, Google, Vadilal & more

This week, On and Zendaya teamed up for its latest campaign, Zone Dreamers, in a visually striking fictional film trailer. In the ad, Zendaya stars as a fearless protagonist navigating a surreal, space-inspired world alongside her crew. Set in a dreamlike, cinematic universe, the group moves, trains, and explores together, all while styled in futuristic gear, including custom spacesuits and On’s new performancewear. The ad plays out like a trailer for a sci-fi film, blending retro aesthetics with modern movement to show that stepping outside your comfort zone becomes easier when you're not doing it alone.

In the action-packed IPL season, brands are not missing out on the opportunity to reach their audiences. Google, with its playful IPL-season ad, features cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Shane Watson, Ricky Ponting, and Mohammad Kaif, who are hilariously tormented by Sourav Ganguly’s newfound obsession with “Googlies”, quirky, curiosity-piquing questions from Google Search. Styled as a comedic two-minute film, the ad shows Ganguly, now calling himself “Sourav Gangoogly,” relentlessly pranking his former teammates with bizarrely simple trivia that stumps them all. As they plead with Google to rein him in, the campaign introduces a daily Googly challenge for users, aimed at making search fun, but not even Google can stop Dada’s antics.

On a serious note, Call Me’s poignant ad, The Lonely Generation, unfolds through a heartfelt graduation speech, capturing the quiet emotional struggles of today’s youth post-COVID. Set against scenes of high school life, including love, study, parties, and fleeting moments of connection, the film highlights the hidden loneliness many young people face, with one in six reportedly affected. Created by Brandhouse Copenhagen and directed by Stefan Pflug, the ad avoids clichés, instead spotlighting a generation that uplifts one another. Partnering with youth support group Ventilen, the campaign raises awareness while celebrating empathy, resilience, and community.

Here's a look at all the standout ads of the week.

On - Zone Dreamers ft. Zendaya

Google India - Introducing Gangoogly, Sourav Gangoogly

Gambol Thailand - Dare To Step

Gambol : The Violent Ape

Gambol : The Corrupted Ape

Gambol : The Polluted Ape

Vadilal - Zara Muskuraiye, Vadilal Khayiye

Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi.koi baat nahi - Zara Muskraiye, #Vadilal Khaiye! #Vaddy

Papa kehte hai bada naam karega…Koi baat nahi - Zara Muskraiye, Vadilal Khaiye! #VadilalIcecreams

Kabhi kabhi aag bina chingari ke bhi jal jaati hai! Koi baat nahi - Zara muskuraiye, Vadilal khaiye!

Bhidu Bola Sambhal Lunga… Par Khud Hi Phas Gaya! | Zara Muskuraiye Vadilal Khaiye

Sunrise - The Password ft. Roger Federer

Sprite - Joke In a Bottle ft. Kapil Sharma & Anurag Kashyap

IKEA – Supporting First Steps

Call Me - The Lonely Generation

HBO MAX - All Killer No Filler

Max. All Killer. No Filler. | Harry Potter

Max. All Killer. No Filler. | The Matrix

Max. All Killer. No Filler. | Game of Thrones

Max. All Killer. No Filler. | Barbie

Max. All Killer. No Filler.

Vivo Brazil - Toxic Relationship

It’s time to change the way you spend time on your phone.