AdSpot: Pepsi, Autodesk, Coca-Cola and more

In this weeks Ad spot, Pepsi’s 'Refresh the Game' campaign unites football legends across generations and gender lines, bringing together iconic players like Pelé, David Beckham, and Alexia Putellas. The campaign celebrates 50 years of football moments with the brand, showcasing how the sport connects past and present stars. By featuring female footballers facing off with male legends, the campaign highlights the evolving inclusivity of football while honoring its rich history. It tells a story of passion, legacy, and the shared love of the game that transcends time and gender.

In Midas’ new campaign, created with Dentsu Creative, tells the relatable story of drivers struggling to describe car problems through mimicked noises, beeps, clanks, rumbles, that often leave them at a loss for words. By turning these everyday moments into lighthearted comedy, the campaign conveys Midas’ promise to understand every technical issue, no matter how it’s described. The narrative centers on Midas’ expertise and human touch, reassuring drivers that their concerns are heard and they can always move forward with Midas’ support.

On the other hand, the NBA Finals 2025 campaign, 'Unforgettable Awaits,' pays tribute to the legendary moments that have defined NBA Finals history, from LeBron James’ iconic chase-down block to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s championship embrace. Set to Nat King Cole’s classic 'Unforgettable,' the campaign weaves historic highlights with scenes of everyday fans recreating these moments in their own lives, illustrating how the NBA Finals inspire and connect people. Featuring celebrity fans like Kevin Costner and Mindy Kaling, the campaign captures the excitement of what’s to come while celebrating basketball’s unforgettable legacy.

Here are the campaigns that stood out this week.

Pepsi - Refresh The Game by Copa90

LPL Financial - What if You Could - Have Greener Grass on Your Side by Zambezi

Autodesk - Let There Be Anything by Giant Spoon

Harry's - Creating 'a shave good enough for a Dave by Mythology

Coca-Cola - Shades of Red by DAVID Madrid

Allianz Australia - Care you can count on by Howatson+Company

Toblerone – Chocolate Like Nobody's Watching by LePub Milan

Midas France - We can understand each other by Dentsu Creative France

NBA - Finals 2025 - Unforgettable Awaits by Translation