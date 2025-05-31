AdSpot: SleepyCat, Chicken Licken, Sting & more

In this weeks ad spot, Tesco stirs up national debate with a deliciously divisive campaign from BBH Dublin, asking once again: should pineapple go on pizza? What begins as a quiet moment in a supermarket aisle escalates into a high-energy public frenzy, complete with breaking news bulletins, street debates, and radio call-ins, all sparked by one customer’s innocent fruit suggestion. The campaign captures Tesco’s commitment to value while tapping into something innately Irish: a love for everyday arguments. Through humour and exaggeration, Tesco mirrors how the most ordinary decisions, like picking toppings, can become collective moments of cultural identity.

Over in Thailand, Sting Energy Drink and Leo Thailand bring a supernatural twist to road safety with Sting Restination, a campaign urging tired Songkran (Thai new year) travellers to pull over and recharge. Rooted in local beliefs, the activation imagines roadside rest stops where divine beings and cheeky spirits beckon sleepy drivers to take a break, blending traditional spirituality with a high-energy, tongue-in-cheek execution. From hot-stone massages to red-drink offerings blessed by monks, these shrines not only became viral social media attractions but also reportedly helped reduce accidents along key travel routes.

Back in India, Tata Trusts tackles menstrual stigma with warmth and wit in #MaheeneKoSehatSeJodo, a behaviour change campaign developed through ethnographic research. Rather than lean into shame or solemnity, the campaign normalises periods through musical storytelling, showing family members casually announcing bodily changes from pimples to bowel movements, culminating in the same cheerful tone for maheena aa gaya (periods have come). By anchoring menstrual health in everyday family conversations and framing it as a sign of well-being, the campaign gently reshapes mindsets across generations, especially in communities where such conversations are still taboo.

