Top 20 Global Ads that shined in 2024

In 2024, global advertising showcased a remarkable evolution, combining innovation and storytelling to deliver campaigns that connected with audiences. This year, brands moved beyond traditional marketing to present narratives that often approached cinematic quality.

Bodyform’s ‘Never Just a Period’ by AMV BBDO stood out for its unfiltered portrayal of menstruation. The campaign addressed societal taboos around women’s health with a raw and impactful narrative, prompting essential conversations and challenging long-held norms. Disney’s ‘The Boy & The Octopus’, also by AMV BBDO, demonstrated the power of emotional storytelling. Its visually captivating narrative blurred the lines between advertising and cinema, leaving audiences with a memorable and moving experience.

Coca-Cola’s ‘The Heroes’ by GUT & WPP Open X successfully integrated its brand with Marvel superheroes, crafting a campaign that balanced epic storytelling with effective brand messaging. It struck a chord with fans and underscored Coca-Cola’s ability to remain culturally relevant.

Nike’s ‘Winning Isn’t for Everyone’ by Wieden+Kennedy Portland took a bold approach, questioning traditional notions of success. Its provocative message sparked discussions on competition and failure, reinforcing Nike’s reputation for thought-provoking advertising. Apple’s ‘Flock’ by TBWA\Media Arts Lab highlighted the brand’s focus on visual and conceptual innovation. The campaign delivered a striking narrative with high production value, further cementing Apple’s position as a leader in creative advertising.

These campaigns reflect a broader shift in advertising, where pushing creative boundaries and telling meaningful stories have become essential for engaging audiences in a crowded media landscape.

