Ad Spot : Zomato, Adidas, NBA and more

In a vibrant blend of sports and music, Adidas Originals has unveiled the Bad Bunny & Messi Collection, showcasing a collaboration between football legend Lionel Messi and Latin superstar Bad Bunny. This campaign transcends mere product promotion, highlighting the mutual respect and admiration shared by these two icons. By drawing inspiration from Adidas' rich archives, the collection features two iconic models, including the beloved Gazelle. The partnership not only emphasises the importance of creativity in branding but also serves as a cultural touchstone, merging the worlds of sport and music while appealing to fans from diverse backgrounds.

As Diwali approaches, Zomato’s ‘Mission Diwali’ campaign captures the essence of togetherness through a heartwarming narrative that emphasises the significance of food in celebrating the festival. Inspired by the famous ‘India on Diwali’ NASA photo, the ad features a humorous exchange between a NASA astronaut and a family trying to brighten their home. The arrival of a Zomato delivery partner bearing a box of mithai symbolises the idea that true light during the festival comes from human connections, underscoring how food serves as an invisible thread that binds us all. This clever storytelling encapsulates the spirit of Diwali, inviting viewers to embrace joy and togetherness through shared meals.

In a transformative shift, SkipTheDishes has rebranded as ‘Skip,’ reflecting its expanded role as a convenience platform beyond food delivery. With a new campaign featuring actor Jon Hamm, the brand cleverly positions itself as a solution for everyday hassles. The ad highlights how users can “Skip” various mundane tasks, reinforcing the message that life’s annoyances can be tackled with ease. This shift not only emphasises the brand’s commitment to customer convenience but also aligns with modern consumers’ desire for simplicity in their lives. By blending humour with practicality, Skip successfully captures attention while promoting a broader service offering that resonates with Canadians looking for a helping hand.

These and more in this week's AdSpot:

