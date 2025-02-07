Agency Premier League: Day 3 match results and highlights

As Day 3 of Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League wraps up, the competition has reached new heights, with teams delivering electrifying performances. With agencies pushing their limits and displaying exceptional skill and sportsmanship, the battle for the top spots is fiercer than ever. Here’s a look at the latest highlights.

Mudasir Bhat of Smalltown Dreams leads the batting charts with 178 runs, including three half-centuries, followed by Sahil of Havas Rising Stars with 176 runs and Siddesh Shinde of Team Schbangers with 165 runs. Sriram NC (FCB Kinnect Pheonix) and Lakshman Kumawat(FCB Kinnect Pheonix) are also strong contenders for the Batter of the Tournament award.

In bowling, Sakshi(Team Gozoop Group), Vaibhavi(Obbserv) and Sanyogita(Team Schbangers) are the frontrunners.

Meanwhile, in the fielding department, standout performers include Bhavesh(Obbserv), Mudasir Bhat(Smalltown Dreams) and Atul(Obbserv).

Here is a rundown of all the matches that took place on Day 3 of the APL:

Match 1:

Ventures Warriors vs. Team Socheers

R: Team Socheers won by 6 wickets

Match 2:

WRMustangs vs. Team Saatchi

R: WRMustangs won by 14 runs

Match 3:

Obbserv vs. FCB Titans

R: Obbserv won by 45 runs

Match 4:

Mind Stormers vs. Havas Rising Stars

R: Havas Rising Stars won by 7 wickets

Match 5:

Smalltown Dreams vs. Goldmonks

R: Smalltown Dreams won by 36 runs

Match 6:

Ethinos Killer vs. Perfect Challengers

R: Perfect Challengers won by 8 wickets

Match 7:

FCB Strikers vs. Puretech Digital

R: Puretech Digital won by 10 wickets

Match 8:

Blink Giants vs. IA Strikers

R: IA Strikers won by 5 wickets

Match 9:

Asymmetriqans vs. The Inkredibles

R: The Inkredibles won by 6 wickets

Match 10:

Bigtrunk Ke Maharathi vs. Night Watchmen

R: Night Watchmen won by 10 wickets

Match 11:

Chakli Avengers vs. Team Gozoop Group

R: Team Gozoop Group won by 5 wickets

Match 12:

Ting Smashers vs. FCB Kinnect Royals

R: Ting Smashers won by 9 runs

Match 13:

VML Strikers vs. Team Schbangers

R: Team Schbangers won by 4 wickets

Match 14:

FCB Kinnect Pheonix vs. Ethinos Power Hitters

R: FCB Kinnect Pheonix won by 3 runs

Match 15:

Makanians vs. Social Chutney

R: Social Chutney won by 7 wickets

Match 16:

Smalltown Dreams vs. Obbserv

R: Obbserv won by 3 wickets

Match 17:

WRMustangs vs. Puretech Digital

R: WRMustangs won by 35 runs

Match 18:

Cerebrate vs. Team TSBI

R: Team TSBI won by 7 wickets

Match 19:

Realatte Achievers vs. Content Strikers

R: Realatte Achievers won by 20 runs

Match 20:

Ting Smashers vs. IA Strikers

R: IA Strikers won by 3 wickets

Match 21:

Perfect Challengers vs. Night Watchmen

R: Night Watchmen won by 10 wickets

Match 22:

Team Schbangers vs. The Inkredibles

R: Team Schbangers won by 38 runs

Match 23:

Team TSBI vs. Social Chutney

R: Social Chutney won by 10 wickets

Match 24:

Havas Rising Stars vs. Team Gozoop Group

R: Team Gozoop Group won by 8 wickets

Match 25:

Obbserv vs. WRMustangs

R: Obbserv won by 39 runs

Match 26:

FCB Kinnect Pheonix vs. Realatte Achievers

R: FCB Kinnect Pheonix won by 23 runs

Match 27:

Team Schbangers vs. IA Strikers

R: Team Schbangers won by 38 runs

Match 28:

Team Gozoop Group vs. Night Watchmen

R: Night Watchmen won by 4 wickets

Match 29:

FCB Kinnect Pheonix vs. Social Chutney

R: FCB Kinnect Pheonix won by 4 runs

Match 30:

Obbserv vs. Night Watchmen

R: Night Watchmen won by 6 wickets

Match 31:

FCB Kinnect Pheonix vs. Team Schbangers

R: Team Schbangers won by 6 wickets

Social Samosa's Agency Premier League is Co-sponsored by Business Standard. Jimmy is the Celebration Partner and Epigamia is the Protein Partner.

You can follow all the action LIVE on CricHeroes App