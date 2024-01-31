Agency Premier League: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

As a prelude to AgencyCon and in an effort to foster closer ties within the Advertising and Marketing (A&M) industry, Social Samosa is gearing up to unveil its inaugural edition of 'Agency Premier League'. It is not just about the thrill of cricket on the field; it's an excellent opportunity for agencies to interact, collaborate, and foster lasting connections off the field.

The Agency Premier League is more than just a sporting event; it's a platform for professionals to come together, share experiences, and build a strong sense of unity within the dynamic A&M community.

Agency Premier League 2024 will be held on 7th & 8th February in Mumbai.

This Guidebook below serves as a comprehensive guide to navigating the intricacies of the Agency Premier League. From match formats to team compositions, player conduct, and scoring details, each section provides valuable information to ensure a fair, enjoyable, and competitive tournament.