Agency Premier League: List of participating agencies unveiled

Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League is all set to take place on the 7th & 8th February in Mumbai. This league is more than just a sporting event; it's a platform for advertising and marketing professionals to come together, share experiences, and build a strong sense of unity within the dynamic A&M community.

As the excitement skyrockets, the teams for Agency Premier League have been locked. A total of 45+ agency teams are set to battle it out on the cricket field.

Here is the list of agencies that are set to lock horns in the tournament:

The teams will compete in a knockout format with each team comprising of ten members, with eight actively playing. A complete set of rules is mentioned in the guidebook here.

Simpl is the Checkout Partner and Cricheroes is the Tech Partner for Social Samosa's Agency Premier League

You can follow all the action LIVE on CricHeroes App