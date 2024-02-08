Agency Premier League: Teams that advanced to the next rounds on Day 1

Day 1 of Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League took place on the 7th of February in Mumbai. It was a day filled with exciting contests and remarkable efforts from the teams. Social Samosa’s efforts in building closer ties within the A&M community seemed to be coming to fruition as agencies from all parts of the city came together showing their sportsmanship and love for cricket.

IA Strikers, WRMustangs, Havas Rising Stars, Ulka Warriors, SoCheers among others displayed remarkable performances qualifying to the next rounds and winning them formidably.

Pratik Tande of Schbang Warriors is the frontrunner among batsmen with a total of 137 runs having hit two half-centuries. Ricky Agarwal of Blink Giants hit 90 runs against LAsians. Darshan Jalgaokar and Sameer Khan are among the other batters in contention for winning the Batter of the Tournament award. Among the bowlers, Bhavesh Patil, Moinuddin Shaikh, and Jaidev Kesti are the frontrunners for winning the Bowler of the Tournament award. In the fielding department, the top players are Parth Vasani, Sagar Kewat, Ajay Sapkal, and Dharmendra Patel.

The qualified teams will face off on Day 2 of the APL in what promises to be a scintillating day of cricket.

Here is a rundown of all the matches that took place on Day 1 of the APL:

Round 1:

Match 1:

IA STRIKER vs. BUZZ MAKERS

R: IA Strikers won by 26 runs

Match 2:

TEAM ELEMENTALS vs. WULFPAK

R: WulfPak won by 5 wickets

Match 3:

OKTOSQUAD vs. ANIMALS

R: Oktosquad won by 23 runs

Match 4:

VROOOM vs. ^ A T O M BOMBS

R: Vrooom won by 5 runs

Match 5:

CHIMP&Z CONQUERORS vs. PLOT TWISTERS

R: Chimp&z Conquerors won by 3 runs

Match 6:

BT MEDIA MAVERICKS vs. WRMUSTANGS

R: WRMustangs won by 5 wickets

Match 7:

BOOMLET BRAVOS vs. SUNRICH360

R: Sunrich360 won by 8 wickets

Match 8:

SCHBANG WARRIORS vs. TEAM HAWK

R: Abandoned (All out )

Match 9:

SOCHEERS vs. WLDD

R: SoCheers won by 57 runs

Match 10:

ABBA DABBA JABBA vs. SW KASAULI TIGERS

R: Abba Dabba Jabba won by 67 runs

Match 11:

PIVOT MAVERICKS vs. FCB KINNECT

R: Pivot Mavericks won by 16 runs

Match 12:

AMIDORA WARRIORS vs. BIG TRUNK TITANS

R: Amidora Warriors won by 7 runs

Match 13:

TEAM GOZOOP GROUP vs. ASYMEISTERZ

R: Team Gozoop Group won by 50 runs

Match 14:

ADVENGERS vs. ULKA WARRIORS

R: Ulka Warriors won by 10 wickets

Match 15:

HAVAS RISING STARS vs. FCB FIREBALL

R: Havas Rising stars won by 19 runs

Match 16:

SRVIANS vs. Latte Mavericks

R: SRVians won by walkover

Match 17:

L&K SAATCHI vs. BLINK BRIGADE

R: L&K Saatchi won by 101 runs

Match 18:

SOCIOHUB vs. PURETECH DIGITAL

R: Puretech Digital won by 4 wickets

Match 19:

SIX vs. DOT MEDIA

R: SIX won by 24 runs

Round 2:

Match 20:

SCHBANG WARRIORS vs. CHIMP&Z CONQUERORS

R: Schbang Warriors won by 46 runs

Match 21:

TING vs. PUBLICIS WORLDWIDE

R: Publicis Worldwide won by 6 wickets

Match 22:

VROOOM vs. OKTOSQUAD

R: Oktosquad won by 5 wickets

Match 23:

PANGA MAFIAS VS. NIGHT WATCHMEN

R: Night Watchmen won by 7 wickets

Match 24:

IA STRIKERS vs. WULFPAK

R: IA Strikers won by 35 runs (All out)

Match 25:

SUNRICH360 vs. WRMUSTANGS

R: WRMustangs won by 5 wickets

Match 26:

ROOTERSUNITED vs. TEAM BARTER

R: RootersUnited won by 43 runs

Match 27:

HAVAS RISING STARS vs. SRVIANS

R: Havas Rising stars won by 42 runs

Match 28:

PIVOT MAVERICKS vs. PFX

R: Pivot Mavericks won by 16 runs

Match 29:

ULKA WARRIORS vs. AMIDORA WARRIORS

R: Ulka Warriors won by 12 runs

Match 30:

BLINK GIANTS vs. LASIANS

R: Blink Giants won by 88 runs

Match 31:

SOCHEERS vs. SIX

R: SoCheers won by 34 runs (All out)

Match 32:

3MDIANS vs. TEAM TSBI

R: Team TSBI won by 7 wickets

Simpl is the Checkout Partner and Cricheroes is the Tech Partner for Social Samosa's Agency Premier League.

You can follow all the action LIVE on CricHeroes App